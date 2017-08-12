“It’s so taboo but we want it so damn bad”: introducing 50.50 columnists Tiffany Mugo and Claudia Torrisi

These 50.50 authors will delight and challenge us with monthly comment and analysis about sexuality in Africa, and reportage on intersecting forms of oppression in Italy.

“We live in a world that is so sexually powerful and electric but so sexually violent that you don’t know whether to masturbate or carry a machete,” says Tiffany Kagure Mugo in a rousing TEDx talk in Cape Town, South Africa. She throws up her hands as a ripple of laughter runs through the audience. “It’s true, it’s true! The thing about sex is that it's so taboo but we want it so damn bad”.

Mugo is the joyously creative co-founder and curator of HOLAA! a unique online hub devoted to tackling issues around African female sexuality. Starting this month, Mugo also joins openDemocracy 50.50 as a regular writer. For the rest of 2017, she will delight and challenge us with monthly comment and analysis “talking about sex, sexual identity and sexuality in an easy and lubricated way”.

From Italy, journalist Claudia Torrisi is also joining 50.50 as a monthly writer. With a series of reported features Torrisi will help us understand how racism, sexism, xenophobia, poverty and other mechanisms of exclusion intersect. She will report on the impact of these dynamics – and the social movements and organisations that are organising the resistance.

Torrisi is a young freelance reporter based in Rome. She is also a volunteer with Chayn Italy, a unique and open-source feminist tech collective. Her previous pieces for 50.50 have examined how the Italian media covers violence against women and have investigated how widespread use of “conscientious objection” by Italian doctors limits women’s access to safe abortion services that have been legal for almost 40 years.

