Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

“It’s so taboo but we want it so damn bad”: introducing 50.50 columnists Tiffany Mugo and Claudia Torrisi

Claire Provost 17 August 2017

These 50.50 authors will delight and challenge us with monthly comment and analysis about sexuality in Africa, and reportage on intersecting forms of oppression in Italy.

50.50 writers Tiffany Mugo (left) and Claudia Torrisi. 50.50 writers Tiffany Mugo (left) and Claudia Torrisi. Photos courtesy of authors.“We live in a world that is so sexually powerful and electric but so sexually violent that you don’t know whether to masturbate or carry a machete,” says Tiffany Kagure Mugo in a rousing TEDx talk in Cape Town, South Africa. She throws up her hands as a ripple of laughter runs through the audience. “It’s true, it’s true! The thing about sex is that it's so taboo but we want it so damn bad”.

Mugo is the joyously creative co-founder and curator of HOLAA! a unique online hub devoted to tackling issues around African female sexuality. Starting this month, Mugo also joins openDemocracy 50.50 as a regular writer. For the rest of 2017, she will delight and challenge us with monthly comment and analysis “talking about sex, sexual identity and sexuality in an easy and lubricated way”.

READ Mugo's piece Coitus and conversation: the digital realm is taking sex to new levels

From Italy, journalist Claudia Torrisi is also joining 50.50 as a monthly writer. With a series of reported features Torrisi will help us understand how racism, sexism, xenophobia, poverty and other mechanisms of exclusion intersect. She will report on the impact of these dynamics – and the social movements and organisations that are organising the resistance.

Torrisi is a young freelance reporter based in Rome. She is also a volunteer with Chayn Italy, a unique and open-source feminist tech collective. Her previous pieces for 50.50 have examined how the Italian media covers violence against women and have investigated how widespread use of “conscientious objection” by Italian doctors limits women’s access to safe abortion services that have been legal for almost 40 years.

READ Torrisi's piece “Change can start from us”: Roma women in Italy fight for their rights.

Follow @tiffmugo, @clatorrisi and @5050od on Twitter, and sign up to 50.50’s newsletter so that you don’t miss any of their articles. Have another idea for a regular feature or a theme we should dig into? Want to republish a 50.50 piece? That's great. Email us. We'd love to hear from you. 

About the author

Claire Provost is editor of openDemocracy 50.50 focussed on gender, sexuality and social justice.

Previously Claire worked at The Guardian on the Global development section of the website and was a fellow at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at the University of London, Goldsmiths. Her writing has been published in Mother Jones and the Los Angeles Review of Books among other outlets, and has received support from the Pulitzer Centre on Crisis Reporting.

Subjects

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.