Gender, sexuality and social justice, in your inbox: sign up for 50.50's monthly newsletter

Critical and in-depth coverage of women's rights, gender and sexuality. Sign up to receive 50.50's monthly e-mail newsletter.

How are anti-abortion extremists exploiting #BlackLivesMatter to villfy African-American women? Why has Italian media coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal been 'predictably outrageous'?

How are young women mobilising against 'revenge porn' and online abuse? Why does the UN secretary-general need to send misogynistic heads rolling?

Every week, 50.50 publishes critical and in-depth coverage of gender, sexuality and social justice – with comment and opinion, feature writing, and investigative journalism by women from around the world.

Every month, you can catch up on the latest 50.50 content via our free e-mail newsletter.

We’ve redesigned the 50.50 monthly newsletter, to make it more colourful and dynamic, to better curate and present our stories – and to preview new articles coming up on the site.

We will also advertise special calls for submissions in this newsletter, and share tips for new writers.

We're keen to know what you think. What would you like to see more of on 50.50, and in our newsletter? Do you have any story tips or article ideas? Take a look at our pitch and writers' guidelines, and get in touch.

Sign up today to get the next edition of 50.50's newsletter in your inbox.

Donate to 50.50: every £1 goes into more in-depth and critical journalism, commentary and analysis from women around the globe.