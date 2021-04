لبنان: مبادرات فردية في مواجهة الكورونا والأزمة الإقتصادية الخانقة

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities has given the answer Boris Johnson wanted to hear: it says the UK "should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries". Many people who bear the brunt of racism are tired of being asked how to end it. So what do white people need to do?

Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 8 April at 5pm UK time/6pm CEST

Hear from:

Kemi Akinola CEO/MD of Be Enriched and Brixton People's Kitchen, and councillor in Wandsworth, London

Kehinde Andrews Professor of Black Studies, Birmingham City University; chair of Harambee Organisation of Black Unity; editor-in-chief of Make It Plain; author of ‘The New Age of Empire’

Marcus Ryder Executive producer of new media, Caixin Global; visiting professor at the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, Birmingham City University; author of ‘Access All Areas: The Diversity Manifesto for TV and Beyond’

Chair: Nandini Archer Global commissioning editor, openDemocracy