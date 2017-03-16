Call for participants: Syria, Middle East Forum

openDemocracy is looking for participants for the Middle East Forum for Syria.

The Middle East Forum is a project that encourages emerging young voices to express themselves, exchange views and be heard. The project provides participants with a series of workshops to develop writing skills, media presence, and digital security as well as a free discussion space where they have the capacity to debate constructively. Participants in the forum host speakers, acquire skills, share knowledge, and give feedback to one another.

We are currently looking for 7 participants in Syria to join the project. If you are interested in participating in this project and developing your journalistic skills read the information below and send in your application.

Participants:

We expect that each participant will have the opportunity to achieve the following benefits:

- Career-related experience

- Practical and increased practice-based knowledge of journalistic writing, debate, social media

- Training which enhances digital security and the handling of human rights issues

- Increased knowledge and experience on how to create an online journalistic presence

Participants will be expected to:

- Adhere to policies, procedures, and rules governing professional behavior;

- maintain a punctual and reliable working relationship, abiding by the scheduled sessions and number of articles agreed to;

- communicate regularly with the facilitator, particularly in situations where the participant may need to adjust the terms of the working relationship (e.g., to reschedule a meeting/session);

- respect the opinions expressed and confidentiality of the group;

- take the initiative to volunteer for tasks or projects that the participant finds interesting.

Requirements

In addition to these general expectations, the participant will also be required to meet the following requirements during the program:

- Meet a minimum commitment of 12 sessions;

- develop a working relationship with the facilitator, such that he or she can adequately serve as a mentor;

- actively engage in debate, with a focus on the topics and how the discussions unfold;

- actively take notes during each session, to be shared amongst the group;

- actively engage and participate in developing an online space for debate;

- actively produce a minimum of one article per month, based on the discussions that take place;

- understand how to and actively promote your work;

- evaluate and monitor your own success in terms of reach;

- upon completion of the program, reflect upon and write about your experience during the program.

Who can apply?

You can apply for the position if you fall under any of the following:

Between the age of 21 - 30;

Are an aspiring journalist or blogger;

Possess knowledge in the specific region of the program;

Have an excellent command of Arabic and/or English.

How to apply?

Send in a sample piece of 1000-1500 words in Arabic or English of something that interests you - a conversation that took place that struck a chord, an observation from your surroundings, a cultural event, an interesting initiative, your point of view on the politics of the region or why you would like to take part in this program.

Your resume

منتدى الشرق الأوسط هو مشروع يشجّع الأجيال الصاعدة الشابّة على التعبير عن نفسها وتبادل الآراء وإيصال صوتها. يقدّم المشروع للمشاركين سلسلة من ورش العمل لتطوير مهاراتهم في الكتابة والحضور الإعلامي والأمن الرقمي كما يوفّر المشروع فضاء للمناقشات يمنح المشاركين فرصة التحاور بطريقة بنّاءة. يستضيف المشاركون في المنتدى متحدثين ويكتسبون مهارات ويتشاركون المعلومات ويعبّرون عن رأيهم بعمل زملائهم.

نبحث عن 7 مشتركين من سوريا للانضمام إلى المشروع. إذا كنت مهتماً بالمشاركة في المشروع وبتطوير مهاراتك الصحفية، تابع القراءة وأرسل طلبك.

المشتركون:

سيحظى كلّ مشترك بفرصة اكتساب الأمور التالية:

- خبرة مهنية

- معرفة عملية بالكتابة الصحفية والمناظرات ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي

- تدريب يعزّز الإلمام بالأمن الرقمي والتطرّق إلى قضايا حقوق الإنسان

- إلمام إضافي وخبرة في كيفية تعزيز الحضور الصحفي على الإنترنت

يُتوّقع من المشتركين:

- احترام السياسات والإجراءات والقواعد الملائمة للسلوك المحترف

- المحافظة على علاقة عمل دقيقة وموثوقة والالتزام بالجلسات المعيّنة وبعدد المقالات المتفق عليه

- التواصل بانتظام مع الميسّر، وتحديداً في المواقف التي يحتاج فيها المشترك إلى تعديل شروط علاقة العمل (مثلاً، تغيير موعد الحصة/الاجتماع)

- احترام السرية والآراء المعبّر عنها ضمن المجموعة

- أخذ المبادرة للتطوّع لمهمات أو مشاريع يجدها المشترك مثيرة للاهتمام

متطلّبات الوظيفة:

بالإضافة إلى المتطلبات العامة، يجب أن يلتزم المشترك بالتالي خلال البرنامج:

- الالتزام بحدّ أدنى من الحصص يساوي 12حصة

- تطوير علاقة عمل مع الميسّر للعب دور المرشد بشكل صحيح

- المشاركة بالمناظرات بنشاط والتركيز على المواضيع وكيفية تبلور النقاش

- تدوين الملاحظات فعلياً خلال كلّ حصة وتشاركها مع المجموعة

- الانخراط في تطوير فضاء إلكتروني للمناظرات والمشاركة فيه

- كتابة مقال واحد على الأقلّ في الشهر، استناداً إلى المناقشات التي حصلت

- فهم كيفية تحسين عملك وتطبيق ذلك

- تقييم ومراقبة نجاحك استناداً إلى اتساع نطاق تأثيرك

- التفكير في تجربتك والكتابة عنها لدى إتمام البرنامج

مَن المرشّحون لهذه الوظيفة؟

يمكنك التقدّم بطلب للحصول على الوظيفة إذا:

- كنت بين سنّ 21 و30؛

- كنت تطمح لتصبح صحفياً أو مدوّناً؛

- لديك إطّلاع واسع على المنطقة المحددة للبرنامج؛

- تتكلّم وتكتب العربية و/أو الإنكليزية بطلاقة.

كيف يمكن التقدّم للوظيفة؟

أرسِل نصّاً من 1000 – 1500 كلمة باللغة الإنكليزية أو العربية عن موضوع يهمّك، مثلاً حوار أثّر فيك أو مراقبتك لمحيطك أو حدث ثقافي أو مبادرة مثيرة للاهتمام أو وجهة نظرك حول سياسات المنطقة أو سبب اهتمامك بالمشاركة في البرنامج.

الرجاء إرسال جميع الطلبات والمستندات المرتبطة بها إلى موقع arabawakeningteam@opendemocracy.net والموعد النهائي للتقديم هو 30 مارس.