El Informe sobre la trata de personas de EE.UU. de 2015: ¿señales de declive?

No 10 (2018): Life after Trafficking

What happens to people after they exit situations labelled as trafficking, as well as to those whose exploitation garnered no legal protections or service provision?

Editorial: Moving Forward—Life after trafficking

Denise Brennan, Sine Plambech

Consuming Life after Anti-Trafficking

Sofie Henriksen

Vulnerable Here or There? Examining the vulnerability of victims of human trafficking before and after return

Erlend Paasche, May-Len Skilbrei, Sine Plambech

Dilemmas in Rescue and Reintegration: A critical assessment of India’s policies for children trafficked for labour exploitation

Elizabeth Donger, Jacqueline Bhabha

At Home: Family reintegration of trafficked Indonesian men

Rebecca Surtees

From Passive Victims to Partners in Their Own Reintegration: Civil society’s role in empowering returned Thai fishermen

David Rousseau

Life after Trafficking in Azerbaijan: Reintegration experiences of survivors

Lauren A. McCarthy

Family Separation, Reunification, and Intergenerational Trauma in the Aftermath of Human Trafficking in the United States

Kamolwan ‘Juli’ Juabsamai, Ileana Taylor

‘There are no Victims Here’: Ethnography of a reintegration shelter for survivors of trafficking in Bangladesh

Diya Bose

The New Life: Construction sites and mine fields

FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking

Trafficked Women in Denmark—Falling through the cracks

Kira West

Life after Trafficking: A gap in the UK’s modern slavery efforts

Kate Roberts

In Their Own Words…

Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW)

ATR is an open-access journal published by the Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women.