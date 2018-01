Cómo presidente Trump está provocando la migración hondureña hacia el norte

Beyond Trafficking and Slavery seeks to help those trying to understand forced labour, trafficking and slavery by combining the rigour of academic scholarship with the clarity of journalism. Our goal is to use evidence-based advocacy to unveil the structural political, economic, and social root causes of global exploitation.

Editors

BTS short course

The BTS Short Course brings 167 contributions from 150 top academics and practitioners into the world’s first open access ‘e-syllabus’ on forced labour, trafficking, and slavery. This eight-volume set is packed with insights from the some of the best and most progressive scholarship available. Read on...

Like us on Facebook

Latest Tweets

Topics

Popular representations and dominant discourses



Forced labour in the global economy



State and the law



On history



Migration and mobility



Race, ethnicity and belonging



Childhood and youth



Gender

•••

Letters to BTS