Targeting vulnerable communities: public awareness of human trafficking must align with policies directly benefitting all victims and survivors

Public awareness campaigns have lots to say about sex trafficking, but often fail to reach communities directly impacted by trafficking or to complement programmes that help survivors.
Policy debate
HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS
Do the hidden costs outweigh the practical benefits?
We asked 10 people who work with human trafficking awareness the following: 'Campaigns to raise public awareness of human trafficking may have flaws, but their overall impact is positive. YES OR NO?'
Convenors
Elena Shih is an Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies at Brown University.
Joel Quirk is Professor in Political Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa).
Introduction: do the hidden costs outweigh the practical benefits of human trafficking awareness campaigns?
Respondents
Anne Elizabeth Moore (NO)
Author of Threadbare: Clothes, Sex & Trafficking
Katherine Chon (YES)
Director, Office on Trafficking in Persons, US Dept. of Health and Human Services
Joanna Ewart-James (YES)
Advocacy Director at Walk Free
David Feingold (NO)
Director of the Ophidian Research Institute
Matthew Friedman (YES)
CEO for The Mekong Club
Zoe Trodd (NO)
University of Nottingham
Cris Sardina (NO)
Director of Desiree Alliance
Marilyn Murray (YES)
Creative Director at Love146
Sameera Hafiz (NO)
Advocacy Director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Ima Matul (YES)
Survivor of Human Trafficking
Whenever you do a Google search for ‘human trafficking’, the information that will come up will be dominated by material on sex trafficking. In many cases, this material will feature misleading and sometimes voyeuristic images of victims that are chained up or locked behind bars and wire. It is this messaging and imagery that provides a foundation for a majority of human trafficking awareness campaigns. This singular focus too often overlooks equally destructive trafficking crimes, such as debt bondage, domestic servitude, and child soldiers.
Earlier this year, I participated in a live twitter chat organised by UNICEF and the U.S Department of State. Building upon the hashtag #Everychildfree, this campaign is calculated to have reached four million unique Twitter accounts. While this initiative certainly generated an incredible amount of awareness about the sex trafficking of children, I believe that we nonetheless missed a huge opportunity to use this online event to actually reach vulnerable populations that are a disproportionately affected by all types of trafficking, such as immigrants, minorities, and LGBTQ communities. As an immigrant who was trafficked into the United States, the formula of #Everychildfree certainly would not have captured my attention.
It is therefore hugely important to both identify and expand ways of increasing awareness directly within vulnerable communities. At the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking (CAST), we recently did outreach to managers of check cashing establishments. These are important sites, because many undocumented workers go to cash checks since they do not have the identification papers to use many financial services. The goal of this campaign was to educate the managers on how to look for signs of human trafficking and set up cards and flyers with information and a 24-7 hotline number where people can get immediate help.
The language on the card was carefully crafted to be as accessible as possible, using phrases such as, “are you forced to work against your will? You have rights”. This message was created using input from survivors of human trafficking to help to ensure that it could be understood across cultures, and it was further translated into Mandarin, Tagalog, Korean, and Spanish. Equally importantly, there were no images of chains or cages, because victims are not enslaved only through physical restraint, but through force, threats, or sometimes just a lack of viable alternatives.
[We used] no images of chains or cages, because victims are not enslaved only through physical restraint.
Current awareness efforts also need to paired with a stronger investment in improving access to direct services. The number one challenge facing victims of trafficking is safe housing, including immediate, transitional, and long-term options. Many victims of trafficking must stay in shelters that were created for victims of domestic violence or other vulnerable groups. These shelters do not always know how to meet their unique needs. Some faith-based shelters require religious practice or conversion. Other shelters are open to sex trafficking survivors only. This type of exclusion in housing and other resources is often the result of awareness campaigns that highlight only sex trafficking crimes. These campaigns distort the true scope of human trafficking in the United States, limit the resources and services that are available to all victims, and lead to public policy initiatives that only protect and serve a small population of survivors.
Finally, it is important that we turn our campaigning and awareness efforts to protecting one of the most important pieces of legislation for the security of all victims of human trafficking in the United States. This is the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA). The TVPA has to be reauthorised every three years, and with so much opposition and negative messaging around immigration the next reauthorisation may be a political battle that is not as easily won. This is because the TVPA has immigration effects through the T-Visa and legal permanent residency provisions
While important steps have been taken already, current efforts could be further improved by grounding awareness campaigns in the realities of all forms of contemporary slavery, and are in turn designed to be of direct and lasting benefit to all potential victims and survivors.
This series has been produced with support from Brown University's Center for the Study of Slavery and Yale University's Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition.
