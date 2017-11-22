'There is unity in diversity' - interview with Boriss Cilevičs MP

At the 2017 World Forum for Democracy, Latvian MP Boriss Cilevičs discusses minority rights in the EU, the war in Ukraine, the demographic crisis in eastern Europe, and the EU's response to the ongoing migration crisis.

Boriss Cilevičs is a Member of Parliament in Latvia and part of Latvia's delegation to the Council of Europe.

In this wide-ranging interview with Ukrainian journalist Nazarii Volianskyi at the 2017 World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg, he discusses populism in Latvia, minority rights in the EU, the war in Ukraine, the demographic crisis in eastern Europe, and the EU's response to the ongoing migration crisis.