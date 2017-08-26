Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Nessa Childers in Diem25's Ireland Launch Event

Nessa Childers 26 August 2017

"I listen to endless talk about the existential crisis of socialists and democrats and not very much insight into the fact that they have brought it upon themselves."

"I listen to endless talk about the existential crisis of socialists and democrats and not very much insight into the fact that they have brought it upon themselves. There is a complete avoidance of this and I find it a very uncomfortable position to be in, because I hear this talking all the time about how the 'messaging' is wrong. It's not about the messaging - it;s about the messenger and the policies and not wanting to see the faces of your audience. That's what it's about."

About the author

Nessa Childers is an Irish politician and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Ireland.

Subjects

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.