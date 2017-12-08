Print Friendly and PDF
Tracking the backlash: why we're investigating the 'anti-rights' opposition

CLAIRE PROVOST and LARA WHYTE

Growing and globalising networks of conservative and fundamentalist groups are pushing back against our sexual and reproductive rights. Help us investigate.

How anti-abortion extremists are exploiting #BlackLivesMatter to vilify African-American women

FEMINISTA JONES

Fighting anti-choice campaigns requires more than a gendered approach – reproductive justice demands direct anti-racist work too.

Northern Ireland police must stop intimidating equality activists

KYLIE NOBLE

The force can't claim to be progressive whilst cracking down on those protesting hateful conservatism and oppressive, misogynistic laws.

On the warpath: the young women leading Ireland’s campaign against abortion

LARA WHYTE

Next year Ireland will hold a referendum on its controversial eighth amendment. Articulate, millennial “pro-life feminists” are leading the charge against reproductive rights.

"They are coming for your children" – the rise of CitizenGo

LARA WHYTE

The right-wing campaigning platform has coordinated mass online petitions – and offline actions. Its reach is growing, alarming human rights advocates. Español

Abortion in Italy: how widespread 'conscientious objection' threatens women’s health and rights

CLAUDIA TORRISI

Almost 40 years after abortion was legalised – amid mass protests and a broader cultural liberation movement – women still struggle to access crucial services. Leggi questo articolo in italiano.

Re-branding hate?: ultra-conservative organising under a "family-friendly" banner

CLAIRE PROVOST

Diverse groups are joining international “pro-family” alliances. Their common cause? To block and roll back feminist and sexual rights gains.

How do we fight anti-rights fundamentalism at the United Nations?

THE OBSERVATORY ON THE UNIVERSALITY OF RIGHTS

An extract from the first report of a new initiative tracks how fundamentalist groups have embraced the UN as a site to foster conservative social change.

I'm a trans teenager in Northern Ireland, where bigotry is taught at school

ALEX MOORE

While LGBTQ+ rights groups are deemed “inappropriate” for educational environments, abusive and anti-choice activists are currently welcomed with open arms.

