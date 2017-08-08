Print Friendly and PDF
Is Foxconn a jobs fantasy?

SARAH NEWELL

Who are the real winners of Foxconn's investment in Wisconsin?

Women beware: President Trump and the promise of violence

ANGELA MCROBBIE

The Mooch may have gone but the menace and misogyny remain deep inside the White House.

From runaway domestic worker to organiser in Singapore

LANA

Endless chores, verbal abuse, and physical confinement.

What Bruce Springsteen can teach us about identity politics

LASSE THOMASSEN

In the US and the UK, the left could learn something from Bruce Springsteen: to articulate a different narrative about collective identities – about how people 'lost control' – it must talk in a common language.

Jessa Crispin on why she no longer calls herself a feminist

JANINE RICH

Why I Am Not a Feminist author argues that feminism has lost touch with its politically radical roots.

The future of sex in Africa

NANA DARKOA SEKYIAMAH

Stigma and growing religious fundamentalism are preventing women from fully accessing a range of reproductive health services.

Removing the presidential age limit in Uganda: the power of cash and coercion

KRISTOF TITECA and ANNA REUSS

Ugandans are likely to continue to be ruled by a man who could easily be their great grandfather

The possible devastating outcome of a Kurdish referendum

ZAID AL-ALI and LUAY AL-KHATEEB

An attempt to establish a Kurdish state including Kirkuk is likely to result in a truncated and economically devastated mini-Kurdistan.

