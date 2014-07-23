Print Friendly and PDF
How did Arron Banks afford Brexit?

ALASTAIR SLOAN and IAIN CAMPBELL

The self-styled ‘bad boy’ who bankrolled the Leave campaign appears to have exaggerated his wealth. So how did he pay for his Brexit spree?

Local councils, love and loathing – a life story

CAROLINE MOLLOY

From 80s municipal socialism to the Blairite ‘regeneration game’ and beyond – a tale of hopes betrayed, and dreams that still need to be fulfilled.

The strange link between the DUP Brexit donation and a notorious Indian gun running trial

PETER GEOGHEGAN and ADAM RAMSAY

We still don’t know how key Leave campaign adverts were funded, but the one man who has been named has some surprising relationships...

We have a real choice between different economic futures

LAURIE MACFARLANE

This election comes during a remarkable period in British economic history. Over the past ten years real wages have suffered a larger decline than in any other advanced country apart from Greece. Mark...

Nigel Farage, Arron Banks, and the ugly face of metals mining

LYDIA NOON

The two leading Brexiteers gave keynote speeches at an exclusive Mines & Money conference in London last week – as communities whose livelihoods, health and environments are being destroyed, protested outside.

On the life of Robin Murray, visionary economist

HILARY WAINWRIGHT

Robin Murray who died late on Sunday exuded vigour and hope. And he inspired those around him with his spirit. Maybe as a resuIt I find myself resisting the sadness which threatens to overwhelm me now...

A fire in the world's laundromat

ADAM RAMSAY

  This isn’t a story about the disaster in Grenfell tower. If you want to know about that, then I recommend Dawn Foster. But it is a story about housing in London. It is a story about how co...

Why you've never heard of a Charter that's as important as the Magna Carta

GUY STANDING

The Charter of the Forest was sealed 800 years ago today. Its defence of the property-less and of ‘the commons’, means the Right would prefer to ignore it - and progressives need to celebrate and renew it.

