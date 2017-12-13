Print Friendly and PDF
Venezuela: a blueprint for strife

PHIL GUNSON

An undemocratic proposal for a new constitution and an increasingly isolated Venezuela’s withdrawal from the OAS are two developments of an increasingly upsetting crisis. Español

Protesters to the opposition are covered with shields in front of the attacks of tear gas bombs that the Venezuelan National Guard fired to disperse the march destined the Ministry of Interior and Justice in the center of Caracas.May 18, 2017 - Caracas, Venezuela. Adrian Manzol/Zuma Press/PA Images. All rights reserved.

Mapuche vs Benetton: un-settling the land

SASKIA FISCHER

It is crucial that Mapuche voices circulate widely, breaking both imposed silences and the image, marketed to tourists, of their land as a conflict-free wilderness. Português Español

The 2016 transition into peace in Colombia

FRANCESC BADIA I DALMASES

2016 will probably be considered a lesson for the history of peace negotiations. We edited in an eBook a selection of the most relevant articles about the post-conflict that we published last year. Read here a conclusion. Español

You must respect fear

CARMEN ARISTEGUI and OLEGUER SARSANEDAS

"The best protection that a journalist can have is probably to keep on publishing stuff, to keep on waging a public battle." Interview. Español Português

Protesting in Guatemala

JOSé ZEPEDA

Guatemala has witnessed massive social protests against President Jimmy Morales and the connivance of 107 lawmakers who enacted a law protecting the corrupt. Español

They are spying on us and we know it

EDUARD MARTíN-BORREGóN

Instant messaging has become the main digital tool for social and political activism. As its use expands, so do doubts about its confidentiality. Español Português

Across Latin America, violence against women fuels more crime

MIMI YAGOUB

The incredibly high levels of violence against women in Latin America have long been denounced by NGOs and the media. This form of violence helps lay the groundwork for criminal behaviour.

Does digital democracy improve democracy?

THAMY POGREBINSCHI

Digital innovations may change the quality of participation and the nature of democracy. How? Español 

