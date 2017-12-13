Print Friendly and PDF
We should all be deported

DARSHAN VIGNESWARAN

When authorised migrants comply with immigration inspections they legitimise the violence process of border control. Solidarity with unauthorised migrants requires more civil disobedience.

Making the global compacts on migrants and refugees worthwhile

SARNATA REYNOLDS

Achieving meaningful global compacts on migration and refugees by end-2018 won’t be easy. Learn the challenges ahead from someone involved in the process.

A new agenda for facilitating human mobility after the UN summits on refugees and migrants

FRANçOIS CRéPEAU

Mobility is key to development and prosperity, and with the proper vision we can make broader legal pathways for migration work for everyone.

Refugees, displacement, and the European ‘politics of exhaustion’

LEONIE ANSEMS DE VRIES and MARTA WELANDER

Refugees and humanitarian workers alike are drained by years of uncertainty, movement, destitution, and the threat of criminal sanction or deportation, created by EU and state policies.

It’s not the gig economy, stupid.

DANIEL TOMLINSON

The gig economy has got us talking about the labour market, but the decline in trade union membership matters more.

My own private basic income

KARL WIDERQUIST

One person’s experience becoming a business owner shows how our economy is based on luck rather than merit and how it rewards people who own stuff rather than people who do stuff.

One year after the Jungle: a wasteland of misery and last hopes

ALEX FUSCO

People still live in the wasteland that was once the Jungle camp outside Calais.

Indigenous workers: the ‘modern slaves’ of Australia?

JON ALTMAN

How can the Global Slavery Index claim Australia has so few ‘modern slaves’, when so many Indigenous men and women are pressed into labour by the Community Development Programme?

The global fight for domestic workers rights

AI-JEN POO

Long exempt from most labour protections, domestic workers in the United States can show an increasingly flexibilised workforce how to survive in the new economy.

Drowning mothers

SINE PLAMBECH

As refugees try to cross the Mediterranean Sea - women are more likely to drown.

Will “America first” mean refugees last?

BILL FRELICK

Regardless of where you look, the global asylum system is quickly falling apart.

Libyan outrage: slavery or borders?

JULIA O'CONNELL DAVIDSON

A recent CNN video of an apparent ‘slave auction’ in Libya has caused horror on social media, but the term slavery hides the European migration policies leading to such abuse.

