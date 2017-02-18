Print Friendly and PDF
A false reality has contributed to a new political reality

TARIQ DESAI

The descent into complex post-factual politics goes some way to showing why Brexit and Trump were so successful, and their opposition so ineffective. 

A woman takes a selfie in front of a piece of street art by artist Bambi, entitled Lie Lie Land - depicting Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump, dancing in a pose parodying the film La La Land. London.
Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images. All rights reserved.

Ecuador elections 2017: A change is as good as a rest?

GERARD COFFEY

The governmental candidate is expected to win on February, 19, but the country could be facing a second round of voting. If so, the unforeseen might happen. Español

Trying to save the world should be fun

IRA CHERNUS

If we can't find joy in our work for peace and social justice, what's the point?

Trump's Afghan test

PAUL ROGERS

The trend of events in Afghanistan, as much as in Washington, makes the aim of crushing ISIS look even more remote.

In Italy's centre-left, the hyphen is morphing into a wide blank space

ALESSIO COLONNELLI

The ruling Democratic party is on the verge of a breakup – given its history, this comes as no surprise.

Liam Fox doesn’t want you to know about the EU/Canada deal

AMY HALL

Meet the corporate sell off trade deal that Dr Fox snuck through a back-room of parliament.

The sociology and psychology of xenophobia

SOPHIE MOULLIN

In votes for Brexit, and in Trump, we are hearing an indivisible claim for a national, ethnic, gender and class identity.

Dreams of Europe: refugees and xenophobia in Russia and Ukraine

DENYS GORBACH and ILYA BUDRAITSKIS

Europe’s refugee crisis has affected Russia and Ukraine in different ways — solidifying local hatreds and varying views of European identity.

Adhocracy helps create a future of political engagement

ROUVEN BRüES and MARCO DESERIIS

For us, it is already a democratic achievement if you have the possibility to participate.

A new western strategy in the Middle East

TORGEIR E. FJæRTOFT

Western strategy in the Middle East has been torn between support for brutal dictatorships, and an urge to see the region change in the western image.

