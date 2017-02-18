A false reality has contributed to a new political reality
The descent into complex post-factual politics goes some way to showing why Brexit and Trump were so successful, and their opposition so ineffective.
A woman takes a selfie in front of a piece of street art by artist Bambi, entitled Lie Lie Land - depicting Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump, dancing in a pose parodying the film La La Land. London.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.