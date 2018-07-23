A national UK government would deliver only for the rich
“The national interest” always ends up meaning the interests of the banks, financial services and industrialists
Five ways to curb the power of transnational corporations
Of the world’s 100 largest economies, 69 are transnational businesses. How can we control—and ultimately transform them?
NHS staff discover they will get hundreds of pounds less than they thought
Nearly a million NHS staff are due to receive a long-awaited pay rise at the end of this month. But new figures released quietly last week have caused fury—and confusion even amongst some unions.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has made a fortune but workers and society haven't got their fair share
This week Jeff Bezos was named the world’s richest man. Looking further into how he came to be there reveals a story of the global economy in 2018.
Open the cities, open the harbours: Opposing Italy’s shipwrecks and the kidnapping of migrants in the Mediterranean
Political debate has shifted from the misleading claim of rescuing refugees and fighting illegal migrants towards an even more worrying position.
Authoritarian rule shedding its populist skin in rural Cambodia
We won’t know until Sunday's elections whether this radical redrawing of the Cambodian political landscape is a ‘new normal’. But what is happening now is truly bad.
What you need to know about the repression in Nicaragua
350 dead, 100 missing and appalling violations of human rights is the new norm in a country ruled by a tyrant hell-bent on the bloody repression of the nation. Español
How ‘conscientious objectors’ threaten women’s new-won abortion rights in Latin America
From Uruguay to Chile, medical staff are refusing to provide abortion services even after their legalisation. Español
Can the world's male-dominated legal industries achieve real reforms for women?
Despite shocking accounts of harassment and discrimination within their profession, women lawyers in Zimbabwe and beyond are fighting for more gender-sensitive laws.
My scorched land: unhealed wounds in Kurdish Iran
The story of the city of Sardasht is a perfect example of the Iranian regime’s unbridled brutality to the Kurds.
