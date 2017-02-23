The hidden agenda of Trump’s Muslim ban
The Islamophobia industry uses lawfare to skew the conversation about Islam. The President has learned from their success.
New Yorkers of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds gathered in New York's Times Square to declare their solidarity with American Muslims who have recently been impacted by discriminatory rhetoric and a travel ban by the Trump Administration. February 19, 2017.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.