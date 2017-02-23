Print Friendly and PDF
The hidden agenda of Trump’s Muslim ban

CHERIAN GEORGE

The Islamophobia industry uses lawfare to skew the conversation about Islam. The President has learned from their success.

New Yorkers of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds gathered in New York's Times Square to declare their solidarity with American Muslims who have recently been impacted by discriminatory rhetoric and a travel ban by the Trump Administration. February 19, 2017.
Erik McGregor SIPA USA/PA Images. All rights reserved.

After Mosul, what?

PAUL ROGERS

Amid a bitter contest for Iraq's second city, Baghdad's sectarian militias and Washington's new order cast a shadow over the future.

When no good deed goes unpunished

MELISSA DARNBROUGH AND NADIA HUSSAIN

Families in the UK that open their doors to child relatives fleeing the camps of Calais are being penalised by stringent rules on legal aid.

Is Europe colonising itself? A review of "Europe’s Forbidden Colony"

ALEX SAKALIS

Srecko Horvat's documentary is more than a peripatetic jaunt through Europe, but a film that encourages us to think critically about the many problems Europe faces and which way the continent may be heading.

Talking about identity

ELLIOT MURPHY

Who is right? Where should the left draw the line? Will the facts help us now?

Cinema can be powerful and inspiring, but it is never innocent

FATIMA BHUTTO

We must always ask: who exactly are our storytellers?

Open innovation in the public sector

SABRINA DíAZ RATO

The demand for more open participatory models entails the creation of more digitized, transparent, horizontal and open spaces in the public sector, but also the empowerment of all social agents. Español Português

Why play? This is serious.

SARAH HUXLEY

Play isn’t the opposite of work—it’s vital for social transformation.

Could volunteer-based CSOs be a model for practicing human rights

HOU PING

In China, new laws make fundraising even harder, but the LGBTQ community is getting creative.

Is religious terrorism a product of western modernity?

FEODORA HAMZA

In the 21st century there is visibly an increase in religiously motivated terror attacks. Many of the radical groups identify themselves with radical Islam, but how did violence and religion evolve to this point?

