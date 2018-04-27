Foreign and 'alt-right' activists target Irish voters on Facebook ahead of abortion referendum
New data shows how social media has become a battleground in a transatlantic backlash against abortion rights for Irish women.
Israel vs Iran: a looming war brought nearer by the Western attacks on Syria
Amid reports of military hardware on the move, the West's caution could see both Iran and Israel deciding to take matters into their own hands.
It’s a fact—welcoming immigrants to the US works
A year after adopting sanctuary policies, New Mexico has reduced the number of deportations far below the level of other states.
Decolonising migrant resistance: from #Refugeeswelcome to ‘These Walls Must Fall’
The well-meaning #Refugeeswelcome campaign divides ‘good migrants’ from ‘bad migrants’. We need to accept the many reasons why people leave their homes—and accept that everyone deserves protection.
The crisis in Venezuela and its lessons for the left
President Nicolás Maduro's defenders on the left tend to turn a blind eye to a desperate situation in the country. But his government's policies are mostly to blame.
First they ignore you… At last British media are seeing the light on land reform
For suggesting a new approach to Britain's broken land market, Laurie Macfarlane was attacked by The Times in February—now the paper is promoting the same ideas.
Is Poland's Holocaust law changing US attitudes towards Ukraine’s memory laws?
Judging by a new congressional letter, Poland's recent "Holocaust law" is catalysing US lawmakers' perception of Ukraine's own "decommunisation" laws.
The permitted and the forbidden: Ukraine’s security services turn their eyes to “banned” Islamic literature
For the first time since Maidan, Ukrainian Muslims have started speaking out about harassment from Ukrainian security services. RU
“You’re a normal guy, you understand everything”: a Russian anti-fascist on prison life under threat of torture
In January, Viktor Filinkov was abducted in St Petersburg. When he resurfaced days later, he had been tortured and confessed to terrorism. This is the second part of his prison diary.
“It’s too early to talk about the fall of the regime”: political scientist David Petrosyan on the sources of Armenia's protests
The plan to relegitimise president Serzh Sargsyan has gone badly awry, with protesters taking to the streets and forcing him out of office.
A rifle stock to the heart, a fist to the gut: how left-wing activists are persecuted in Crimea
Though some groups may have supported Russian annexation, life under Russian rule has been far from sweet.
“The Network”: how Russian security services are targeting anarchists and anti-fascists
Over a dozen people connected to Russian anti-fascism have been tortured since October 2017. According to the security services, they are a part of a plot to destabilise Russia.
