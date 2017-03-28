... And it's English, not British.
As Article 50 is triggered, here's what you can do to stop Britain's slide to the hard right. Add your own suggestions in the comments.
Will Brexit ultimately result in a
united federal Ireland in a confederation with Scotland, in the EU – with England and Wales outside it?
It is now possible
that new governments in France and Germany will respond to
civil society pressure and do what is needed to change the EU, without being blocked by Britain.
Signing Article 50 today may well give the prime minister her legacy, but it could also derail her other signature policy by increasing ‘modern slavery’ in the UK.
In 2001, a series of profound changes were underway within the European Union. The same was true then as now: Europe needs a new argument.
The Leave campaign promised that Brexit would help fishers ‘take back control’ of Britain’s fishing waters and stocks. But how quotas are allocated has always been a national decision.
Every
country, just like any individual, has to live with its own mess and pay the
price for it.
