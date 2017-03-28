Print Friendly and PDF
Brexit is an old people’s home

ANTHONY BARNETT

... And it's English, not British.

10 things you can do to resist hard Brexit

ADAM RAMSAY

As Article 50 is triggered, here's what you can do to stop Britain's slide to the hard right. Add your own suggestions in the comments.

Ireland, Brexit and our Disunited Kingdom

PAUL GILLESPIE

Will Brexit ultimately result in a united federal Ireland in a confederation with Scotland, in the EU – with England and Wales outside it?

We've triggered Article 50. Is this such a tragedy for Europe?

MARY KALDOR

It is now possible that new governments in France and Germany will respond to civil society pressure and do what is needed to change the EU, without being blocked by Britain.

Brexit as a driver of modern slavery?

ANDREW CRANE

Signing Article 50 today may well give the prime minister her legacy, but it could also derail her other signature policy by increasing ‘modern slavery’ in the UK.

History will not stop for Europe

FRANK VIBERT and SUSAN RICHARDS

In 2001, a series of profound changes were underway within the European Union. The same was true then as now: Europe needs a new argument.

Will Brexit spell the end of fishing quotas?

GRIFFIN CARPENTER

The Leave campaign promised that Brexit would help fishers ‘take back control’ of Britain’s fishing waters and stocks. But how quotas are allocated has always been a national decision.

Brexit and France: a divorce by mutual consent?

PATRICE DE BEER

Every country, just like any individual, has to live with its own mess and pay the price for it.

