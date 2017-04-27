Participation and foresight: putting people at the heart of the future
The demise of the Commission at the stroke of a Minister’s pen demonstrated the fragility of such bodies. So Welsh Government set out to incorporate the Commission’s function within legislation.
French tragedy or farce - 2: A ‘republican front’ against Marine Le Pen?
The truth is that the former economy minister has no solid constituency backing him, and no real popularity.
Mission (im)possible? The British left and the future of Europe
A recent gathering of left-wing activists shows the idea of a reformed Europe is being quietly abandoned – but is this the group to trip up hard Brexit?
Guided walk on this week's theme: participation and foresight
Societal preparedness makes the difference between a dystopian or utopian future. This week we explored how to integrate citizen foresight into the heart of government as well as our communities.
A letter from my future self on citizen foresight, why and how?
Keep doing what you do with discussion cards, interactive videos and futures games, which are far more effective in communicating futures to people in the street.
India's university students are raising questions the state doesn't want to hear
Amid a timid media, weak political opposition, and restrictions on civil society, university campuses are among the only spaces left for dissent and debate.
It's about time our judiciary started to reflect the people it serves
A senior judiciary that so clearly fails to reflect the ethnic, gender and social composition of the nation seriously undermines justice in England and Wales.
Society becomes a network
A common perspective facilitates larger social and political understandings that support needed reforms, improving governance and political understanding. Interview with the former Chilean Minister and proponent of foresight.
Cutting to the chase: what the Brexit referendum did
Brexit means Brexit – what does that mean? To understand, we have to accept its irreversibility.
Argentina´s war on crime could backfire
