Do we have the right to financial rebellion? A conversation with Enric Duran
We need to practice economic disobedience so that radical alternatives can flourish.
Precariat spring: Spanish social movements get ready for a new cycle of mobilisation
During the last month pensioners, women and housing activists suffering from precarious conditions have taken to the streets with one key demand: an end to the precarity of their lives.
Russia’s Telegram ban is just the start of the battle over online anonymity
The ban on the popular social network and messenging app heralds a new era of pressure on online privacy, including for western internet companies.
A redneck revolt? Radical responses to Trumpism in the rural US
There are radical responses to Trumpism in rural and working class white communities. The story of one of them, called Redneck Revolt, reveals important lessons for the US left.
Finance struggles to find a social conscience
The finance sector has the capacity to enrich and reward the lives of many. The wealth it has helped generate has played a vital part in the decline in global poverty over the past 30 years.
Why the EU condones human rights violations of refugees in Hungary
While politicians such as Merkel polish their shining armour, the dirty job done at Europe’s periphery shelters them from actually having to apply their principles on their own territory.
Goodbye WTO?
The WTO has to be reformed and updated, not discarded. And the EU should play its part, while at the same time promoting its own industrial growth.
The Cam-Book gate scandal will not restore our privacy, will it?
For us to care about the practices of corporations, reclaim our privacy and contest mass-surveillance we should not need the shock therapy of Trumpian politics.
The misuse of abuse: fears of potentially abusive litigation are overriding the reality of abusive companies in Europe
It’s time to look to the future of collective redress in the EU for victims of corporate abuse in all member states and for all types of harm.
Chomsky's linguistics
There's no evidence that Chomsky’s research is driven by a desire to devise theories devoid of military applications.
