Russia haunts the western imagination
The dividing line between authoritarian Russia and liberal democracies is growing ever thinner.
That’s all-white then -– an all-white panel on ‘minorities and justice'
White people need to get better at seeing race, addressing it, and addressing our own complicity. Taking part in all-white panels – especially on a subject where race is central – simply isn't good enough.
‘Orbán, get lost to the tulipy cunt.’ Hungary threatens the European Union – a photo essay from Budapest
"I joined a massive demonstration against the Orbán supremacy a week after the election, on Saturday afternoon 14 March. It completely filled Budapest’s wide avenues between the Opera and Parliament."
Why does the conviction against Lula threaten the rule of law?
The problem with Lula's conviction is the use of criminal proceedings as a political toolset with a long-standing authoritarian agenda. Português
"First past the post” is failing the Labour movement
The inherent bias towards Tory seats in our voting system is set to get worse, and the arguments for reforming it have never been stronger.
The myth of the «Swedish education miracle»
The Swedish model is not especially efficient or good, but it is the one that has pushed as far as possible the post-authoritarian logic in modern European education.
Operation Lava Jato and the destruction of the rule of law
Kidnapping: a tactic to silence journalists
What used to be more of a concern when reporting from active warzones is now becoming a reality of reporting in an alarming number of places.
The Commonwealth gets extra attention
Some 5,000 participants from government, business and civil society have arrived for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting: ‘Towards a Common Future’.
