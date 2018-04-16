Print Friendly and PDF
Russia haunts the western imagination

IVAN KRASTEV

The dividing line between authoritarian Russia and liberal democracies is growing ever thinner.

Staring at shadows: Moscow’s Kremlin at night. CC: ePsilon/Flickr. Some rights reserved.

That’s all-white then -– an all-white panel on ‘minorities and justice'

KATIE BRUCE

White people need to get better at seeing race, addressing it, and addressing our own complicity. Taking part in all-white panels – especially on a subject where race is central – simply isn't good enough.

‘Orbán, get lost to the tulipy cunt.’ Hungary threatens the European Union – a photo essay from Budapest

ANTHONY BARNETT

"I joined a massive demonstration against the Orbán supremacy a week after the election, on Saturday afternoon 14 March. It completely filled Budapest’s wide avenues between the Opera and Parliament."

Why does the conviction against Lula threaten the rule of law?

NATHáLIA SANGLARD and KATARINA PITASSE FRAGOSO

The problem with Lula's conviction is the use of criminal proceedings as a political toolset with a long-standing authoritarian agenda. Português 

"First past the post” is failing the Labour movement

HOWARD BECKETT

The inherent bias towards Tory seats in our voting system is set to get worse, and the arguments for reforming it have never been stronger. 

The myth of the «Swedish education miracle»

LAYEUX AUDREN

The Swedish model is not especially efficient or good, but it is the one that has pushed as far as possible the post-authoritarian logic in modern European education.

Operation Lava Jato and the destruction of the rule of law

SAMUEL PINHEIRO GUIMARãES

The fight against corruption in Brazil should imply political reform limiting the influence of economic power on politics, particularly during elections. Español, Português

Kidnapping: a tactic to silence journalists

JEMIMAH STEINFELD

What used to be more of a concern when reporting from active warzones is now becoming a reality of reporting in an alarming number of places.

The Commonwealth gets extra attention

L K SHARMA

Some 5,000 participants from government, business and civil society have arrived for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting: ‘Towards a Common Future’.

