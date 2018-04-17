Print Friendly and PDF
I want to talk about my miscarriage

EMILY ROWLAND

I am heartbroken, and I’m begging you to ask me why.

Credit: Flickr/Anil Kumar. CC BY-ND 2.0.

We need to talk about where Brexit funder Arron Banks gets his money

PETER GEOGHEGAN and ADAM RAMSAY

openDemocracy investigations raise fresh questions about Arron Banks's wealth and the real source of the Brexit campaign's largest donations.

Facebook, privacy, and the use of data

JOREN DE WACHTER

How to think about this, what to call for, and some links to help.

Black Tunisian women: ceaseless erasure and post-racial illusion

CHOUAIB ELHAJJAJI

Four black women from all walks of life speak up about their experiences. They can no longer be silenced.

Feeling Yerevan’s pulse: new media and Armenia’s blind spots

MAXIM EDWARDS

A year ago, the media platform EVN Report was founded to surface everyday concerns and what the media leaves behind. As Armenians take to the streets again, it’s become an invaluable resource.

The false promise of the Nordic model of sex work

SAM OKYERE and ESSI THESSLUND

The model of criminalising only the clients of sex workers is becoming increasingly popular, but what do those working with sex workers in Finland actually think of it?

Syria: stop asking questions!

PHILIP HAMMOND

Who gets to decide who is involved in pseudoscience and misdirection? Who asks the questions and who gets bamboozled? What role should the media play?

How the Kremlin’s anti-corruption agenda masks federal control in the North Caucasus

BADMA BIURCHIEV

But is there room for real political subjectivity between local and national corrupt power? RU

A new form of geography

FRANCESC BADIA I DALMASES and ANTONI GUTIéRREZ-RUBí

One of the risks of conventional politics is seeing the world through ideas which are subsidiary to a certain, old way of understanding the geography and the geometry of concepts. Español, Português

