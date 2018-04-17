I want to talk about my miscarriage
I am heartbroken, and I’m begging you to ask me why.
We need to talk about where Brexit funder Arron Banks gets his money
openDemocracy investigations raise fresh questions about Arron Banks's wealth and the real source of the Brexit campaign's largest donations.
Facebook, privacy, and the use of data
How to think about this, what to call for, and some links to help.
Black Tunisian women: ceaseless erasure and post-racial illusion
Four black women from all walks of life speak up about their experiences. They can no longer be silenced.
Feeling Yerevan’s pulse: new media and Armenia’s blind spots
A year ago, the media platform EVN Report was founded to surface everyday concerns and what the media leaves behind. As Armenians take to the streets again, it’s become an invaluable resource.
The false promise of the Nordic model of sex work
The model of criminalising only the clients of sex workers is becoming increasingly popular, but what do those working with sex workers in Finland actually think of it?
Syria: stop asking questions!
Who gets to decide who is involved in pseudoscience and misdirection? Who asks the questions and who gets bamboozled? What role should the media play?
How the Kremlin’s anti-corruption agenda masks federal control in the North Caucasus
But is there room for real political subjectivity between local and national corrupt power? RU
A new form of geography
