What’s to be done with Oxfam, part 2?
Is it gratuitous to link the scandal engulfing Oxfam with the need to transform NGOs and foreign aid?
Evangelicals in South Africa are 'broadcasting hate masked as morality'
Christian right groups are adding to an already dangerous environment for women and LGBTQI individuals, by pushing 'family values' – but not for everyone.
#HeartUnions - why young workers need trade unions more than ever
Can't book medical appointments because of unpredictable shifts? Can't book leave because your boss doesn't like you? The reality of modern work doesn’t have to be this way.
Sri Lanka local elections: the return of Rajapaksa
Mahinda Rajapaksa urged his voters not to attack the losing side, saying: “No matter what they did to us we must set an example”.
Violence against Armenian political activists
Women’s protest is dangerous when it questions men’s ability to fulfil their ‘proper’ role.
If young, you are forever at risk of forced disappearance
In Mexico, whether guilty or innocent, victim or victimizer, everybody knows that it is best to stay as far away as possible from the police. Español
Syria's wars: a new dynamic
Antagonism between Israel and Iran risks fusing with the conflict between Russia and the United States
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.
openDemocracy is an independent global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture which seeks to challenge power and encourage democratic debate across the world. Read more...
Who are 'we' in a moving world?
Our partnership with The Open University brings together academics and artists to ask who – in a time when the lines marking out citizens, borders and nations are being drawn more starkly – 'we' are, and who gets to decide? Read more...
World Forum for Democracy 2017
Civil Society Futures is a national conversation about how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world.
Come and add your voice»
Full coverage of the non-hierarchical conference held in Barcelona on 18-22 June 2017.