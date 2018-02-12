Radical happiness: moments of collective joy
True happiness is produced by cultivating our ties to one another: a review of Lynne Segal’s new book.
Counter-terrorism: new UK strategy must learn obvious lessons
Since 2001, Britain has compromised its passion for the rights of people in the name of counter-terrorism, thereby undermining its national security and winning enemies faster than they are eliminated.
Why #DefendAfrin? Confronting authoritarian populism with radical democracy
The war in Afrin starkly highlights how the dynamics of power and resource grabs by the US, Russia, and their regional alliances, have shaped contemporary struggles for life and democracy.
Cryptocurrencies: with inequality rising, citizens seek out alternative economy solutions
Cryptocurrencies are able to help recipients of foreign aid by allowing them the opportunity to exchange peer-to-peer, rather than having to transact through bureaucrats. Español
Are Haratines black Moors or just black?
The racialisation of the anti-slavery struggle in Mauritania has created a patchwork of identities and alliances.
An interview with South Africa’s pioneering activist for domestic workers’ rights
Myrtle Witbooi's message is simple: domestic worker is decent work, and should be treated as such.
The myth of the Indian ‘New Middle Class’
Families in Modi’s India are caught in a spiral of working class conditions in jobs pretending to be middle class.
Being 'black' in North Africa and the Middle East
Former slaves and their descendants in North Africa and the Middle East might be formally free, but the legacies of slavery continue to affect their lives.
Join voices against the fascist cult of violence – “Long Live Life! Down with Death!”
After recent events in Macerata, Italy, we are beginning to realise that we need thousands of daily acts of resistance to banish fascist ideology.
An unhealthy environment – the DUP, environmental policies, and Brexit
Few in Britain have taken a serious look at the DUP’s environmental record.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.
openDemocracy is an independent global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture which seeks to challenge power and encourage democratic debate across the world. Read more...
World Forum for Democracy 2017
Civil Society Futures is a national conversation about how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world.
Come and add your voice»
Full coverage of the non-hierarchical conference held in Barcelona on 18-22 June 2017.