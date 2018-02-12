Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Radical happiness: moments of collective joy

CATHERINE ROTTENBERG

True happiness is produced by cultivating our ties to one another: a review of Lynne Segal’s new book.

openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world

Counter-terrorism: new UK strategy must learn obvious lessons

LARRY ATTREE

Since 2001, Britain has compromised its passion for the rights of people in the name of counter-terrorism, thereby undermining its national security and winning enemies faster than they are eliminated.

Why #DefendAfrin? Confronting authoritarian populism with radical democracy

AMBER HUFF and SALIMA TASDEMIR and PATRICK HUFF

The war in Afrin starkly highlights how the dynamics of power and resource grabs by the US,  Russia, and their regional alliances, have shaped contemporary struggles for life and democracy.

Cryptocurrencies: with inequality rising, citizens seek out alternative economy solutions

ELISABETH STEPHENS

Cryptocurrencies are able to help recipients of foreign aid by allowing them the opportunity to exchange peer-to-peer, rather than having to transact through bureaucrats. Español

Are Haratines black Moors or just black?

GIUSEPPE MAIMONE

The racialisation of the anti-slavery struggle in Mauritania has created a patchwork of identities and alliances.

An interview with South Africa’s pioneering activist for domestic workers’ rights

MYRTLE WITBOOI and NEIL HOWARD

Myrtle Witbooi's message is simple: domestic worker is decent work, and should be treated as such.

The myth of the Indian ‘New Middle Class’

ASIYA ISLAM

Families in Modi’s India are caught in a spiral of working class conditions in jobs pretending to be middle class.

Being 'black' in North Africa and the Middle East

LAURA MENIN

Former slaves and their descendants in North Africa and the Middle East might be formally free, but the legacies of slavery continue to affect their lives.

Join voices against the fascist cult of violence – “Long Live Life! Down with Death!”

NICOLA BERTOLDI

After recent events in Macerata, Italy, we are beginning to realise that we need thousands of daily acts of resistance to banish fascist ideology.

An unhealthy environment – the DUP, environmental policies, and Brexit

TOMMY GREENE

Few in Britain have taken a serious look at the DUP’s environmental record. 

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.