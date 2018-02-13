Big Agriculture’s Brexiteers are pulling the wool over our eyes
Big Agriculture wants wholesale deregulation, New Zealand-style – and is buying influence and positive news coverage to skew the debate.
Five ways to transform our economies
We need a new economics for the 21st century. Here are five potential pillars.
The promised change in Guatemala is nowhere to be seen
Two years on, the government of Jimmy Morales is much discussed for its lack of direction and corruption is still present in the political scene. Español
England is anxious
Rather than comfort ourselves with nostalgia for monarchy, empire, church, and the ‘special relationship’, it’s time to embrace confusion - and optimism? - about what ‘England’ could mean in the modern world.
Senegalese students and young professionals in Rabat
Even student and young professional Senegalese migrants have to navigate the legacies of slavery in Morocco as ‘Africans’.
Falling house prices could be the reboot our economy desperately needs
We must act to bring house prices down in a controlled and gradual way, or the long overdue bursting of the UK’s housing bubble will wreak havoc on our economy.
If Russians are ignoring their upcoming presidential election, what are they talking about?
This year, local issues are the hidden focus of Russia's presidential election.
On colour and origin: the case of the akhdam in Yemen
The shift towards a collective identity based on race has had major implications for Yemen’s most marginalised people.
After Carillion, can capitalism clean up its act? Or will Marx have the final word?
Carillion's collapse - and other failures such as privatised forensics firm Randox - show the limits of the managerial revolution. But who'll take on the robber barons?
‘Fake News!’: the view from Israel’s Occupation
Over the course of the last two decades the fraudulence charge has grown ever stronger among the Jewish right-wing public.
