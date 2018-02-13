Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Big Agriculture’s Brexiteers are pulling the wool over our eyes

ADAM RAMSAY

Big Agriculture wants wholesale deregulation, New Zealand-style – and is buying influence and positive news coverage to skew the debate.

See also
How a GM giant ‘bought control’ of what millions of Londoners read
The secrets of 'Black Ops' advertising. Who is paying for our news?
Meet the think tank shaping the future of Britain's food and countryside
openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world

Five ways to transform our economies

SAM COSSAR-GILBERT

We need a new economics for the 21st century. Here are five potential pillars.

The promised change in Guatemala is nowhere to be seen

PAOLINA ALBANI

Two years on, the government of Jimmy Morales is much discussed for its lack of direction and corruption is still present in the political scene. Español

England is anxious

TAREK OSMAN

Rather than comfort ourselves with nostalgia for monarchy, empire, church, and the ‘special relationship’, it’s time to embrace confusion - and optimism? - about what ‘England’ could mean in the modern world.

Senegalese students and young professionals in Rabat

LAURA MENIN

Even student and young professional Senegalese migrants have to navigate the legacies of slavery in Morocco as ‘Africans’.

Falling house prices could be the reboot our economy desperately needs

BETH STRATFORD

We must act to bring house prices down in a controlled and gradual way, or the long overdue bursting of the UK’s housing bubble will wreak havoc on our economy. 

If Russians are ignoring their upcoming presidential election, what are they talking about?

DMITRY KOLEZEV

This year, local issues are the hidden focus of Russia's presidential election. 

On colour and origin: the case of the akhdam in Yemen

LUCA NEVOLA

The shift towards a collective identity based on race has had major implications for Yemen’s most marginalised people.

After Carillion, can capitalism clean up its act? Or will Marx have the final word?

TREVOR SMITH

Carillion's collapse - and other failures such as privatised forensics firm Randox - show the limits of the managerial revolution. But who'll take on the robber barons?

‘Fake News!’: the view from Israel’s Occupation

REBECCA L. STEIN

Over the course of the last two decades the fraudulence charge has grown ever stronger among the Jewish right-wing public.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.