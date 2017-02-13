Brian Eno: “Ideas are out there to be challenged”
The media have become the propaganda arm of the wealthy. We need something different.
All Christians are brothers, and all Muslims are brothers – except when their skin is black
How much empathy do Christians feel for their brothers and sisters in Africa? Why do Muslims lose so little sleep over the elimination of their co-religionists in Darfur?
America is not the Promised Land
Wrapping Jesus in the Stars and Stripes so that we can wage wars, claim exceptionalism, and justify the expansion of US business interests is not Christianity.
Cold war, hot love
The collapse of the Soviet Union ushered in a revolution of the intimate. To open our series on Romantic regimes, we discuss the trajectories of emotional socialism and emotional capitalism in the post-Soviet context.
Egypt without Egyptians: the story of the Red Sea islands
Egyptian nationalism, as an ideology nurtured by the military elites and embraced by the middle class, marginalizes the mass of Egyptians.
The gendered realities of peace and security in northern Nigeria
Nigerian women, who suffer most from poverty, climate change and violence, are valuable agents of change. Why is this not recognised?
From the Gasolinazo to Vibra México: the trivialization of resentment
After decades of outrage and violence, exclusion and inequality, what is taking thousands of Mexicans to the streets is an oil hike and Trump’s executive orders. Español
The victims of tyranny and the need for transitional justice in Tunisia
We need laws to prevent the 'whitening' of dictatorships. Transitional justice is esssential.
Send us to the moon
Trapped on a Greek island for more than 300 days, the story of a Syrian refugee's peaceful protest against Europe's oppressive border regime.
An elusive justice—holding parent companies accountable for human rights abuse
A UK judgement on Shell’s operations in Nigeria shows the need to prevent powerful multinationals hiding behind their subsidiaries to dodge accountability for human rights abuses. Español
