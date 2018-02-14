Walking the path of love
Small acts of love have the potential to join together to create a more compassionate society.
#WeAreOutiHicks: the fight to end gender-based violence in the construction sector
Women in construction experience some of the highest rates of sexual harassment and gender-based violence. Let’s not forget women like Outi Hicks in the current #MeToo moment.
The guilt, dignity and pedagogy of shamelessness
For centuries, Europe’s Christians have shut Jews behind ghetto walls. Now, Polish Christians intend to shut the voice of Jewish suffering into a ghetto of silence behind a legal wall.
Automation can set us free - but if mismanaged it will leave our democracy in peril
We must start planning now to ensure democracy thrives in the information and network age.
With Tillerson in Latin America, Monroe is back
According to the Monroe Doctrine, “any attempt by a foreign power to extend its system to any nation in the hemisphere must be considered as dangerous” by the United States. Español
Trump has dropped any pretence of the US as an ‘honest broker’ in the Middle-East
Support for BDS is now more important than ever.
Brexit means…more arms dealing to human rights abusers
The UK has a long and inglorious history of political and military support for dictatorships. Ministerial statements suggest Brexit will make it even worse.
Extraterritorial obligations for all
Extraterritorial obligations are a missing component of the UN Guiding Principles that should be addressed in a binding treaty on business and human rights. Español
How Britain’s recognition of Israel violated its colonial “mandate” over Palestine
“One nation promising a second the land of a third.”
Revealed: how hundreds of seats are effectively ‘reserved’ by men at Westminster
How the UK electoral system is blocking progress towards greater gender equality in parliament.
