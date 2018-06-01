Transformative Cities Initiative: a unique participatory award
Until Tuesday, 5 June, we invite you to vote on the initiatives that inspire you to take actions of your own. The 2018 Transformative Cities People's Choice Award will be announced on 6 June 2018.
George Osborne’s London Evening Standard sells its editorial independence to Uber, Google and others – for £3 million
Exclusive: Newspaper promised six commercial giants “money-can’t-buy” news coverage in a lucrative deal, leaving millions of Londoners unaware of who’s paying for their news.
Everyday Lexiteers - an interview
"The European Union is inherently racist, unchanging, technocratic and oppressive. Nothing makes any of those things okay, not even a nice conversation, or falling in love with a French girl."
Ukrainian socialists in the diaspora: lessons on Cold War solidarity from another era
Controversial think tank influential amongst pro-Brexit ministers did not provide “balanced, neutral evidence and analysis” and was “not consistent” with the charity’s objectives.
Trump's empire: in decline, danger
How will an unstable war-centric leadership, beset with status anxiety, act over Iran and North Korea?
An Open Letter to Federica Mogherini and the European imperative to save the Iran nuclear deal
Failure is not an option. The alternative path is simply too costly, not only for the present generation, but for posterity as well. …
Iran gripped by strikes and protests
The triangle of domestic uprising, regional readiness to confront an expansionist regime, and a growing international willingness to take on Tehran, at least by the United States, is creating conducive circumstances for change.
Israel’s wars: decisions for the few
Now, the Prime Minister and his Defense Minister can wage war without consultation.
