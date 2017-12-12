Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

But what was so appealing about ISIS?

IHEB GUERMAZI

What happened before, during and after the Tunisian revolution that made the Islamist morbid utopia seem possible and attractive?

openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world
Empty chair where the deputy of the National Constituent Assembly will sign a copy of the constitution during a ceremonial closing session of the parliament in Tunis, Tunisia, on November 20, 2014. Picture by Bresillon Thierry/ABACA/PA Images. All rights reserved.

Famine in Yemen finally reaches western headlines

HELEN LACKNER

While it is worth discussing whether the missile in the November 4 attack came from Iran in the first place, the outcome is unarguable. It has dramatically worsened an already abysmal situation.


The vertical apartheid

EYAL WEIZMAN

Herewith, an edited version of the preface to Eyal Weizman's Hollow Land, published by Verso last month to mark the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.

 

Paradises of the earth: activism and film production

HAMZA HAMOUCHENE

Hamza Hamouchene, producer of the groundbreaking web documentary Paradises of the Earth, talks about the reasons that led him to embark on this amazing project.

Egyptian feminist movement: a brief history

RANA MAGDY

The reinstatement of the 'deep state' only provides continuum for the further entrenchment of the overarching powers of the patriarchal state. These power asymmetries must be undone.

Lebanon: between normalised violence and a politics of kindness

WALID EL HOURI

It is hard to ignore the level of xenophobia and violence, verbal and physical, that exists today in Lebanon.

The battle between Syrian secular activists and feminists: we all lose

ZAINA ERHAIM

Yet another pushback for Syrian women to leave the public spaces for the powerful men who behave as if these spaces are their ownership.

The making of the modern Kurdish Middle East

SERHUN AL

Rather than a unified Kurdistan across borders, a single ethnic group with multiple sovereign territories is more likely to be the political foundation of the modern Kurdish Middle East.

Brother, where art thou? Libya, spaces of violence and the diffusion of knowledge

STEFAN SALOMON

The decreasing number of migrants arriving on Italian shores does not mean that the people stopped fleeing persecution, violence, or poverty, but simply stopped arriving. Where are they? 

#Tech4Worse: The problem with digital labour initiatives for the Middle East

MIRANDA HALL

Contrary to their marketing, digital labor schemes don’t work in spite of predicaments like the occupation or the refugee crisis - they work because of them. 

ما الّذي ارتكبته عزّة؟: عزّة سليمان، نسويّة فريدة من نوعها في خطر

MOZN HASSAN

لقد ولّد تصاعد المضايقة ضدّ عزّة سليمان العديد من ردود الفعل الغاضبة والمتفاجئة. ولكن "ما الّذي ارتكبته عزّة؟" هذا سؤال أودّ الإجابة عليه. English

آمال ضائعة في جحيم الحرب: شهادات حيّة من مستشفى عراقي

YAZAN AL-SAADI

يجمع يزن السعدي شهادات حياة صادمة من موظفي ومرضى مستشفى أطباء بلا حدود لعلاج الإصابات البالغة في منطقة حمام العليل، علماً أنّ هذا المستشفى يشكّل المنشأة الجراحية الأقرب إلى غرب الموصل. English

عن ثنائية "اللائيكية والاستبداد" وصعود "الإسلام السياسي"

حمّود حمّود

التساؤل عما إذا وَجَد الفكر العربي رئةً ثالثة، متنفساً أو بديلاً معرفياً خرج عن الرئة الإسلاموية والرئة القومية، لهو تساؤل يصعب الإجابة عنه بالإيجاب  [English]

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.