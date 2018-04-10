Azerbaijan’s digital crackdown requires a political solution
Framing Azerbaijan’s online campaign to harass journalists and activists as a “technical” problem only distracts from the politics behind it.
Women of faith and the Northern Ireland peace process: breaking the silence
“This business of loving enemies mattered to me. That was a command I had to obey.”
Honourable deceptions in the choreography of the Northern Ireland Peace Process
In some situations, the end does justify the means. In these anti-political times isn't it useful to remember the positive role political actors can play in making the world a better place?
The Good Friday Agreement is 20 years old today - but will it last another 20?
The Good Friday Agreement transformed Northern Ireland. But sectarian divides still run deep, worsened by austerity – and now there’s Brexit.
Teen Mom Tanzania: denied sex education, then criminalised for pregnancy
Pregnant teenagers face expulsion from school, arrests, even death. The backlash against sex education in Africa is punishing our girls, and must end now.
Poland’s "holocaust law" redefines hate speech
This new law exploits the spirit of such legislation in order to bolster the ruling majority’s authority and to further intimidate vulnerable groups.
The hard right and its threats to democratic liberalism
Unlike the hard right I have not conjured up an imaginary Other, but identified a genuine adversary in a struggle over democratic liberalism that is already engaged.
Egypt's political system is a pressure cooker
Egypt will at some point explode in everyone's faces. The question is when, how and most of all, at what cost. How much more blood will flow?
