Russia’s surveillance state is giving us a false sense of security
The Russian state’s mass expansion of surveillance online and offline is not making citizens any safer.
Underground Belarusian
If you want your kids to grow up speaking Belarusian, you’ll need to fight for it. RU
Neither here, nor there: Georgian refugees from Abkhazia
Twenty five years have passed since the war in Abkhazia, but ethnic Georgian refugees from the breakaway territory remain in limbo. RU
Raqqa defiant, a letter
An ISIS operative explains to a friend why he still feels optimistic, in the latest of a series imagined by Paul Rogers.
For once, no one charged in Russia's Bolotnaya Square case is officially in prison
That is, if you don’t count psychiatric hospital or house arrest.
Want to stop people buying plastic bottles? The solution's simpler than you think
In order to solve plastic waste, it should become easier to do the right thing.
Were you still up for...?
The shock of the general election hasn’t even begun to settle down. Mark Perryman recommends some reads to help grapple with interesting times.
The FARC arrives at Congress to become a political party
This Sunday, more than a thousand delegates of the Farc will gather in Bogotá to discuss its future, including the new political party’s name and what it will stand for. Español
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.
Civil Society Futures is a national conversation about how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world.
Come and add your voice»
Full coverage of the non-hierarchical conference held in Barcelona on 18-22 June 2017.