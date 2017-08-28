The Native American casualties of US immigration policy
The O'Odham nation lives on both sides of the US-Mexican border, and for that they are persecuted.
If not here, then where? On Douglas Ross' war against the Gypsy/Traveller community in Moray
The new Tory MP for Moray has long sought to crush one of the most persecuted ethnic groups in his constituency.
American idiot: rethinking anti-intellectualism in the age of Trump
Trust in expert knowledge is declining, but what does that mean for democracy and social justice?
Humanitarian citizens: breaking the law to protect human rights
When states criminalise help, is it a sign of active citizenship to disobey?
Justice after ISIS: time for judicial triage
Judges and local officials in Iraq and Syria are realising that you cannot lock everyone up.
Human smuggling: the tunnel underneath economic apartheid
American and European border policies defend economic inequality far more than national sovereignty or security.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.
Civil Society Futures is a national conversation about how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world.
Come and add your voice»
Full coverage of the non-hierarchical conference held in Barcelona on 18-22 June 2017.