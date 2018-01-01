Shy radicals
‘“The notion of hate crime does not cover crime committed against people who have become victims simply because they’re different.” He wants Shy Radicals to become a voice for them.’ Book review.
Left-transformation versus left-populism: why it matters
The perception of political justice that transforms is very different from the discursive tool of the “national will” used by populists who degrade democracy by equating it with the ballot box.
What motivated the 60,000 people who joined the far-right Polish Independence March?
On 11th November, around 60,000 people joined Poland’s Independence March, organised by members of two far-right groups. A march on such a scale raises serious questions about the country’s relationship to racism.
The origins of populism: bogus-democracy and capitalism
The reality of racism, hatred, anger, insecurity and inequalities is spreading irresistibly. There is no way of escaping from all these daily phenomena unless there is an alternative systemic project to challenge it.
Internet shutdowns: the “new normal” in government repression?
We are starting to understand the social and economic impact of internet shutdowns, which were estimated to have had a global GDP cost of US$ 2.4 billion in 2016. Español
Wake up and smell the ruthenium
Russia’s recent ruthenium scare, which went viral around the globe, brought a serious problem to light: the absence in Russia of proper and transparent monitoring of its environment.
Let’s demonstrate the true meaning of Christmas: sharing
There’s no point spending money we don’t have on things we don’t need in order to make impressions that don’t really matter.
A mass for a fascist: a troubling history haunts modern Croatia
Far-right ideologies grow ever more comfortable in the Croatian mainstream, encouraged by a lack of serious condemnation against their activities.
Counter-gang strategies in Central America: mass imprisonment and crackdown is not working
There are many underlying causes of why people join gangs. The lesson of past policies is that mano dura strategies only lead to more violence and are not effective. Español
Azerbaijan’s unlucky lawyers
Baku-based lawyer Samed Rahimli discusses new changes in Azerbaijan that are set to make life (even more) difficult for the country’s independent lawyers.
How giving makes you happier
For a joyful economy, spread the wealth. This infographic shows why.
Western Thrace: where your way of life is governed by a hundred year old treaty
I don’t know if the Treaty of Lausanne is anachronistic. I am, however, certain that what needs to be revised is the anchoring of people to the Treaty in order to claim equal and free lives.
