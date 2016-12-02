Our first Facebook President?
A data analyst and a digital culture expert investigate the current Facebook witchhunt. Can we really blame Donald Trump's election on Mark Zuckerberg?
Four steps for moving America forward
Globalisation has separated the US into a society of 'haves' and 'havenots'. Now is the time to fight for progress.
The counter-revolution of the Right
With eyes set on Russia and fighting a cultural battle of its own, an anti-liberal and anti-cosmopolitan project is consolidating itself both in Europe and the United States. Español
The seeds of post-Brexit racial violence lie in government policy
Analysis of 100 racist attacks suggests that policymakers in Britain are complicit in racist violence.
A move to set free child sex abusers: in the name of “our culture”
Recent law reform initiatives on sexual crimes against children in Turkey reveal the growing danger for women and girls.
Loomio and solving the deliberation problem: an interview
The decision-making software Loomio is used by Podemos in Spain and other groups around the world to help with facilitating deliberation and acheiving consensus. We talk to one of the founders.
On the plan to 'Amazonise' British pharmacies
A bitter year of wrangling over the future of community pharmacies ends with the government imposing cuts that will benefit the big players but may leave communities without this vital service.
An uneasy stalemate between Hong Kong civil society and Chinese government
China’s latest interpretation of Hong Kong’s ‘basic law’ reaffirms an important tenet of Beijing’s position: any elective office in Hong Kong is subject to ultimate approval by the central government.
We’ll be living with this for a long time
In Ekaterinburg, one person in every 50 is HIV positive. A report from the frontline of what some people are calling Russia’s HIV epidemic. Русский
The free space for data monopolies in Europe is shrinking
If the new EU data protection regulation is enforced equally for EU and non-EU companies, supported by anti-trust and consumer protection laws, new types of data-based monopolization could be controlled.
