A national UK government would only deliver for the rich
“The national interest” always ends up meaning the interests of the banks, financial services and industrialists
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has made a fortune but workers and society haven't got their fair share
This week Jeff Bezos was named the world’s richest man. Looking further into how he came to be there reveals a story of the global economy in 2018.
NHS staff discover they will get hundreds of pounds less than they thought
Nearly a million NHS staff are due to receive a long-awaited pay rise at the end of this month. But new figures released quietly last week have caused fury – and confusion even amongst some unions.
Real gender equality includes femininity (and the color pink)
As feminist parents we tell ourselves that we’re trying to break down the gender binary, but what’s wrong with skirts and baby dolls?
Can the world's male-dominated legal industries achieve real reforms for women?
Women lawyers in Zimbabwe and beyond are fighting for more gender-sensitive laws, despite shocking accounts of harassment and discrimination within their profession.
What you need to know about the repression in Nicaragua
350 dead, 100 missing and appalling violations of human rights is the new norm in a country ruled by a tyrant hell-bent on the bloody repression of the nation. Español
Authoritarian rule shedding its populist skin in rural Cambodia
We won’t know until next week's elections whether this radical redrawing of the Cambodian political landscape is a ‘new normal’. But what is happening now is truly bad.
My scorched land: unhealed wounds in Kurdish Iran
The story of the city of Sardasht is a perfect example of the Iranian regime’s unbridled brutality to the Kurds.
