The law has changed

Intersex rights activists challenge the roots of gender oppression – and we must support them

SOPHIA SEAWELL and HAPPY MWENDE KINYILI

2017 brought promising developments for intersex rights. But with much work still to be done, feminist allies must do better at sharing resources and opportunities.

Activists have campaigned for years in Germany for intersex rights. Photo: Jan Woitas/DPA/PA Images. All rights reserved.

Palestine: our history haunts our future

SAMAH JABR

When Palestinians fight for their national rights, we are called “terrorists.” When we demonstrate in non-violent ways and are killed by the occupying forces, we are called “suicidal”.

Trade unions must stand, unequivocally, against anti-LGBTI discrimination at work

SANDRA VERMUYTEN

Unions have a key role to play in combating oppression and prejudice at work. This includes the ongoing fight for LGBTI equality.

Migrant workers fighting for freedom under Lebanon’s Kefala system

ROSHAN DE STONE and DAVID L. SUBER

In Lebanon, a women-only group of migrant domestic workers have come together to fight for rights in the workplace. 

What are the real barriers to freedom of assembly in Ukraine?

GANNA GRYTSENKO

Ukrainian far right routinely disrupt public LGBT, feminist and left-wing events. The police aren’t prepared to oppose this surge of right-wing violence. RU

Lebanon: reflections on acts of refusal as antidote to post-election hangover

LARA BITAR

The refusal to be complicit in the state's self-preservation attempt is one of the few acts of resistance the working class could engage in without fear of vengeance by the state and its militias.

Behind the wire: pride and paranoia in one of Russia’s closed towns

IVAN CHESNOKOV

Thousands of Russian citizens live in “closed towns”. I visited one of them, Lesnoye, to find out how people live today. RU

The pitfalls of generational thinking

JONATHAN WHITE

Taking collective action on climate change requires that we avoid privatising and depoliticising the problems we want to solve.

