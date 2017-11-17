Print Friendly and PDF
Challenging elections in Chile

LUCíA DAMMERT

Some of today's established reforms in Chile will go down in History as significant changes, yet Michele Bachelet ends up her second term in office with a mere 25% approval rating. Español

Followers of Sebastián Piñera await his arrival in Osorno, Chile on November 9, 2017. The presidential candidate and former president of Chile Sebastián Piñera met with his followers in the city of Osorno only a few days before the elections. (Photo by Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto/Sipa USA). All rights reserved.

Chile elections: why progressives will not win

CLAUDIO FUENTES SAAVEDRA

Chilean progressives have achieved great cultural victories but are politically fragmented. Their crisis is deeper than it seems. And solutions are not just around the corner. Español

Famine in Yemen finally reaches western headlines

HELEN LACKNER

While it is worth discussing whether the missile in the November 4 attack came from Iran in the first place, the outcome is unarguable. It has dramatically worsened an already abysmal situation.

Reinventing the World Social Forum: how powerful an idea can be

FRANCINE MESTRUM

The collective in Salvador has succeeded in bringing together thousands of organisations for preparing the Forum: the slogan is ‘to resist is to create, to resist is to transform’.

Embracing holy envy: 'Allahu Akbar'

ROBERT AZZI

We should not allow terrorists and bigots to hijack language in order to sow fear, ignorance and division.

This week in Russia: Citizens arrested for Nazi symbols, protesting before Putin, and intolerance toward Cossacks

OVD-INFO

Our partners at OVD-Info give us the latest on freedom of assembly and political detentions in Russia. 

Navigating unsafe workplaces in Costa Rica’s banana industry

LAYLA ZAGLUL

Deeply rooted gender and class hierarchies mean that gender-based violence does not end at home - women are also vulnerable to workplace abuse.

Western countries are more secure without nuclear arms

TORGEIR E. FJæRTOFT

NATO’s current nuclear strategy is untenable. Crises during the Cold War reveal that nuclear strategies become dangerous exactly in the circumstances they are intended to deter, in political confrontations.

