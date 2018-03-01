Across Eurasia, a new wave of crimes against LGBT people
A wave of brutal crackdowns on LGBT communities in the post-Soviet space has exposed civil society’s shortcomings — and destroyed lives.
How I found out my husband was being tortured by the Russian security services
In late January, my husband Viktor Filinkov went missing on route to Petersburg airport. When I found him two days later, he’d been tortured and charged with terrorism.
If Russia’s minorities are excluded from national political life, then why are they the most “loyal” on paper?
By rejecting popular support in Russia’s national republics, you can win more votes than you lose. RU
Russia’s security services have form in fabricating cases against anti-fascists
On the eve of Russia’s presidential elections, a new wave of repressions has begun. This 2011 case demonstrates how these prosecutions are fabricated – and their impacts on real people’s lives. RU
How immigration became a key issue in the Italian election campaign
And there seems to be a link between anti-immigration and anti-European sentiment
The deception virus infecting the global liberal order
There is a perceptible shift in public mood, and the search for a vaccine to the deception virus is in full swing.
Gun violence has dropped dramatically in three US states with very different gun laws
To have an honest, nonpartisan discussion about gun violence, we must look at what happened in New York, California, and Texas.
UK Universities strike is the tip of the iceberg. Our pensions system is a hot mess
The USS strikes should be a wakeup call to the crisis brewing in the UK pensions system.
