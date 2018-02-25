Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

What does Labour's new economics look like? Let John McDonnell tell you

JOHN MCDONNELL and HILARY WAINWRIGHT

Unnoticed, the shadow chancellor sets out a vision which breaks with the bureaucratic model of 1945.

openDemocracy.net - free thinking for the world
Yui Mok/Press Association. All rights reserved.

Four ways Labour could be by the many, not just for the many

JAMES ANGEL

Why we must build new institutions of economic democracy, and how we can do it.

Why positive thinking isn’t neoliberal

SONJA AVLIJAS

By discouraging the use of powerful self-healing and self-development tools we may weaken those who are already disempowered.

Framing the economy: how to win the case for a better system

ROSIE BAINES

New research shows how changing the way we talk about the economy can help win public support for a progressive economic agenda.

Why is the debate on Brexit in Britain and Europe so terrible?

BENJAMIN MARTILL and UTA STAIGER

This policy brief, exploring the pan-European phenomena that prepared the ground for Brexit, is an introduction to the authors’ new co-edited anthology, free to download here, Brexit and Beyond: The Future of Europe.

Italy is haemorrhaging youth and has no idea how to stem the flow

ALESSIO COLONNELLI

Isolating itself – like Britain is doing – would be the end. Italy couldn't afford it. That is the one thing everyone agrees on…

If Russia didn't interfere on Facebook, would the west look any different?

TOM JUNES

What if there was no Russian influence, no disinformation campaign by Russian bots and trolls?

Russian protester gets one-year prison sentence for waving his leg in the air

OVD-INFO

This week, a Russian activist was prosecuted in a landmark trial that is being used to restrict freedom of assembly — and punish citizens who try to assert it. 

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.