It’s time to take our charities to the cleaners
Everyone needs a deep clean from time to time. Best to do it before your teeth get infected.
Can Sierra Leone’s female secret societies be allies in the fight against FGM?
FGM is a deeply-rooted and widespread practice in the country. Can its locally-powerful practitioners help curtail it?
How food cultures have become a battleground for authoritarian populism
Khan’s killing was an act of adjudication over citizenship, culture, gender and life, in a form that’s becoming increasingly widespread in the US, India and through parts of Europe.
Meet the Tunisian drag queen leading the fight for equal rights
On the frontline of the LGBTQIA movement in Tunisia, a trans non-binary drag queen is revolutionizing and leading the fight for equal rights.
Migration: the make or break election topic across Europe
When an Italian citizen shouted ‘viva l Italia’ and emptied his pistol into a car of black migrants, nobody called it what it was: racism.
Global Compact for Migration: stop the hypocrisy and listen to the Global South
The insistence on the idea of sovereignty and border control has only produced segregation and violence. The time has come for a paradigm shift.
Russia’s security services have form in fabricating cases against anti-fascists
On the eve of Russia’s presidential elections, a new wave of repressions has begun.
A new era of crimes against humanity in Eurasia
A wave of brutal crackdowns on LGBT communities in the post-Soviet space has exposed civil society’s shortcomings — and destroyed lives.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.
openDemocracy is an independent global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture which seeks to challenge power and encourage democratic debate across the world. Read more...
Who are 'we' in a moving world?
Our partnership with The Open University brings together academics and artists to ask who – in a time when the lines marking out citizens, borders and nations are being drawn more starkly – 'we' are, and who gets to decide? Read more...
World Forum for Democracy 2017
Civil Society Futures is a national conversation about how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world.
Come and add your voice»
Full coverage of the non-hierarchical conference held in Barcelona on 18-22 June 2017.