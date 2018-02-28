Print Friendly and PDF
It’s time to take our charities to the cleaners

MICHAEL EDWARDS

Everyone needs a deep clean from time to time. Best to do it before your teeth get infected.

Credit: Wikimedia/Chris Reynolds. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 license.

Can Sierra Leone’s female secret societies be allies in the fight against FGM?

SHANNA F. JONES

FGM is a deeply-rooted and widespread practice in the country. Can its locally-powerful practitioners help curtail it?

How food cultures have become a battleground for authoritarian populism

RAJ PATEL

Khan’s killing was an act of adjudication over citizenship, culture, gender and life, in a form that’s becoming increasingly widespread in the US, India and through parts of Europe.

Meet the Tunisian drag queen leading the fight for equal rights

CHOUAIB ELHAJJAJI

On the frontline of the LGBTQIA movement in Tunisia, a trans non-binary drag queen is revolutionizing and leading the fight for equal rights. 

Migration: the make or break election topic across Europe

ALESSANDRA SCIURBA and MARTINA TAZZIOLI

When an Italian citizen shouted ‘viva l Italia’ and emptied his pistol into a car of black migrants, nobody called it what it was: racism. 

Global Compact for Migration: stop the hypocrisy and listen to the Global South

CAMILA BARRETTO MAIA and DIEGO MORALES and RAISA ORTIZ CETRA

The insistence on the idea of sovereignty and border control has only produced segregation and violence. The time has come for a paradigm shift.

Russia’s security services have form in fabricating cases against anti-fascists

ANDREY RYKOV

On the eve of Russia’s presidential elections, a new wave of repressions has begun.

A new era of crimes against humanity in Eurasia

TAMARA GRIGOREVA and ISMAIL DJALILOV

A wave of brutal crackdowns on LGBT communities in the post-Soviet space has exposed civil society’s shortcomings — and destroyed lives.

