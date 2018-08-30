Women’s bodies have become a battleground in the fight for Iran’s future
A regressive law to boost the population has restricted the reproductive choices and rights of all Iranian women. Though some suffer more than others.
Labour must reject biased IHRA definition that stifles advocacy for Palestinian rights
Appeal by Palestinian civil society to the British Labour Party and affiliated trade unions.
The theatre group challenging Bosnia's ethnic divisions
I was imprisoned in Omarska concentration camp. There's a growing danger it could happen again. That's why I’m working with young people to help stop it.
John McCain: Stop mourning a principled man … of violence
To McCain – with consequences for all of us – the Vietnam war was a memory of violence done to himself and other Americans, not the criminal mass murder of America’s war machine.
Iran vs America: the history of scars behind this long-running conflict
Disparate national memories fuel a perilous rivalry.
Brazil's left leaders did not do enough but they were better than alternatives
Pink tide governments in Brazil were not efficient in reducing social inequalities, but all other realistic political alternatives are much worse. Español
How a Nicaraguan 'dream' project collapsed after a Chinese deal
The mega-canal project illustrated how Nicaragua's ruler, Daniel Ortega, dealt with public affairs
