Belfast is welcoming refugees with a radical new approach: speaking to them

STEPHANIE MITCHELL

Women’s bodies have become a battleground in the fight for Iran’s future

ZAYNAB H

A regressive law to boost the population has restricted the reproductive choices and rights of all Iranian women. Though some suffer more than others.

Labour must reject biased IHRA definition that stifles advocacy for Palestinian rights

PALESTINIAN CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS

Appeal by Palestinian civil society to the British Labour Party and affiliated trade unions.

The theatre group challenging Bosnia's ethnic divisions

KEMAL PERVANIC

I was imprisoned in Omarska concentration camp. There's a growing danger it could happen again. That's why I’m working with young people to help stop it.

John McCain: Stop mourning a principled man … of violence

MARKHA VALENTA

To McCain – with consequences for all of us – the Vietnam war was a memory of violence done to himself and other Americans, not the criminal mass murder of America’s war machine.

Iran vs America: the history of scars behind this long-running conflict

PAUL ROGERS

Disparate national memories fuel a perilous rivalry.

Brazil's left leaders did not do enough but they were better than alternatives

SéRGIO COSTA

Pink tide governments in Brazil were not efficient in reducing social inequalities, but all other realistic political alternatives are much worse. Español

How a Nicaraguan 'dream' project collapsed after a Chinese deal

BEVERLY GOLDBERG

The mega-canal project illustrated how Nicaragua's ruler, Daniel Ortega, dealt with public affairs

