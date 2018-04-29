A more equal society? Universal Basic Income may not be the policy you want
Proponents of UBI need to go big or go home.
Public libraries are vital to local communities – UK Labour must defend them
British libraries are being decimated by cuts, privatisation, de-skilling and a shift to ‘volunteerism’. But those working in them are being told to deny there’s a crisis.
Labour must become the party of people who want to change the world, not just Britain
‘Networked individuals’ have replaced the industrial working class in the digital age. To win power, UK's Labour must represent their values, culture, aspirations and political priorities.
An inconvenient book? The death of British scientist David Kelly is an important story
The case for a full inquest to find out the truth about the tragic death of a British scientist has been trashed for no good reason. Why?
How Russian security services are targeting anarchists and anti-fascists
Over a dozen people connected to Russian anti-fascism have been tortured since October 2017. According to the security services, they are a part of a plot to destabilise Russia.
Compassion fatigue: what happens in Eurasia when the world looks away
In Eurasia’s less geopolitically significant countries, democracy advocates are struggling to keep their priorities on the international agenda.
A rifle stock to the heart, a fist to the gut: how left-wing activists are persecuted in Crimea
Though some groups may have supported Russian annexation, life under Russian rule has been far from sweet.
Why Macron's plan to 'relaunch' French turned very messy
Like-minded thinkers find it rather depressing that the Francophone equivalent of the battle Salman Rushdie fought 30 years ago – against the concept of “Commonwealth literature” – has yet to commence.
The French army and the values of the Republic: on military entrism in education
Promoting independence of education from corporations and the army are still the best ways to prevent the narrowing of our freedoms.
How to contain the hard right
The question is, why do even the most enlightened liberals such as Fawcett and Barnett not really try to offer a set of specific policies to forge a liberal comeback?
