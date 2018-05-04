Why has a Republican attack operation opened shop in the UK?
And who is paying for their services?
Venezuela has now become a regional crisis for Latin America
If Venezuela is a regional problem, then Latin America and the Caribbean must assume the responsibility to fight for Venezuelan democracy to resolve this crisis. Español
Upcoming elections: Mexico could be on the edge of a dystopian cliff
Mexico is on the edge of a dystopian cliff. What is at stake in the upcoming presidential elections is the remnant of the country’s eroding social, economic and political stability. Español
Why the election of the Nigerian-born Senator Tony Iwobi is not progress in Italy
Senator Iwobi represents the late attempt by an Italian far-right party to show the world that it does not discriminate on the basis of the geographical origin of an individual.
Why could Chavismo not end structural inequalities in Venezuela?
Why did Chavismo—equipped with a broad electoral mandate, a clear redistributionist agenda and a favorable macroeconomic context—not manage to reduce structural inequalities in Venezuela? Español
The revenge against the commons
Why France’s biggest police operation since May 1968 is prepared to kill for Macron’s neoliberal nightmare (10k words).
The EU and the right to education in the West Bank
Education is a crucial component for a self-determined future but for Palestinians this future is hindered by the Israeli occupation.
Windrush: How Legal Aid could have avoided a national scandal
Since legal aid for cases was scrapped, few migrants have the money to challenge them.
Of Quakers and deep democracy – is it time to renew the Quaker Book?
The Quaker movement was born out of radicalism. This weekend Quakers assemble to ask themselves, is it time for Quakerism to renew itself in a more participatory way?
