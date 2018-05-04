Print Friendly and PDF
Revealed: Legatum’s “extraordinary” secretive monthly meetings with Brexit minister

PETER GEOGHEGAN and JENNA CORDEROY

A controversial think tank that argued for a hard Brexit and has been linked with Russian intelligence had monthly meetings with a leading Brexit minister.

Image: International Trade Minister Greg Hands. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images, all rights reserved.

How Irish anti-abortion activists are drawing on Brexit and Trump campaigns to influence referendum

ISOBEL THOMPSON

Backlash against Irish abortion rights enlists some of the same technologies, companies, and individuals involved in controversial Trump and Brexit campaigns.

How Assad tortures and kills Syria’s pacifist young leftists

JOSEPHA IVANKA WESSELS

Why is it that the brightest peaceful activists who preach freedom against violence are the first to be killed by the Assad regime?

The spirit of 1968 is inextinguishable – even 50 years later

HILARY WAINWRIGHT

This rebellious era shaped radical activists – and aggressive capitalists. What can we learn from 1968, for democratic change today?

Generation narcissist in Colombia: outraged and disappointed with democracy

OMAR RINCóN

The news that 73% of Colombian students would be in favour of a dictatorship struck Omar Rincón. He wrote this sharp analysis about the egotistical and anti-democratic youth of Colombia. Español

The racist killing of Altab Ali 40 years ago today

DAVID ROSENBERG

Hammer attacks, punctured lungs, slashed faces... far-right groups inflicted a decade of violence on East London’s Bengali communities. In the deadly year of 1978 Bengali youth began the fightback.

Community Land Trusts: creating more sustainable communities

LAURIE MACFARLANE

An interview with Paul Sander Jackson from Wessex Community Assets. 

The Palestinians in Gaza: fighting for life, struggling for rights

ABDALHADI ALIJLA

Stuck between the hammer of the Israeli apartheid and the anvil of Palestinian political parties, the youth in Gaza are rising up. 

