Women storm the capitol
Drawing from the ground, SASHALYNILLO captures the raw energy of the Women's March on Washington.
After the Women's March on London: what now?
If just 3-4% of the 100,000 people who marched commit to further intersectional organising and activism, this could be a historic tipping point for feminist struggle in Britain.
America – are you woke?
Now that the first wave of Women’s Marches is over, Americans must prepare for the difficult work of solidarity.
Let's take back our media
The growing political impotence of images
Are photographs of war and atrocity losing the power to move us?
What is evidence anyway? Activism in the era of post-truth
An eye-witness account of the violent demolition of the Palestinian-Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran by the Israeli state to replace it with a Jewish village.
Call for responses: What do you make of human trafficking awareness campaigns?
On 11 January Beyond Slavery and Trafficking launched an online policy debate exploring the practical effects of human trafficking awareness campaigns. This debate is not yet complete, and now waits on your responses.
The wrongs of counter-violence
Stoking as much anti-Muslim bigotry and hatred as possible in target countries, ISIS is greatly aided by the attitudes of Trump, Le Pen, Wilders, UKIP and co. – especially the incitement of fear of refugees.
Politicized forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
The politicization of the Kurdish military and security forces has a severe impact on human security and stability in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
With a more enterprising Russia, cards are reshuffled in the Arab world
A new power structure is emerging in the Middle East as Russia uses its intervention in Syria to position itself as an important partner for regional powers, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel and Iran.
