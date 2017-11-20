“The power of Fannie Lou Hamer compels you!” Resisting Donald Trump
To deal with Trump we must first face the Trump inside ourselves.
“Is Populism a Problem”? – a story for the World Forum for Democracy 2017
If you’ve ever shared a room with an elephant… you know what matters isn’t the presence of an unpredictable beast – what matters is the fragility of that room.
Re-thinking strategies for social change in Transeuropa
One of the most controversial elements of the strategy proposed by European Alternatives, Transeuropa and DiEM25 has to do with understanding the role of the nation-state.
Bodies at the gates
Bodies are not just simply tools or targets in practices of state violence but also crucial in the resistance of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms trade fair.
Fox/Sky: more twists and turns
The 21st Century Fox bid to buy the 61% of Sky it doesn’t own has provoked a formidable level of opposition. Will that count when push comes to shove?
The Brazilian paradox
The putschist Brazilian administration is not addressing the previous policy shortcomings constructively. Here’s the Foreword of Lena Lavinas' new book: The Takeover of Social Policy by Financialization – the Brazilian Paradox. Español Português
The lobbies of glyphosate: a danger to the health of Europeans and of their democracy
A ghost with red nail polish
"Now begins another day in the days of war. It’s not a new day; there’s nothing new about war, even if the suffering changes." عربي
