“The power of Fannie Lou Hamer compels you!” Resisting Donald Trump

MAX S. GORDON

To deal with Trump we must first face the Trump inside ourselves.

Credit: MaxPixel.freegreatpicture.com. CC0 Public Domain.

“Is Populism a Problem”? – a story for the World Forum for Democracy 2017

MIGUEL SYJUCO

If you’ve ever shared a room with an elephant… you know what matters isn’t the presence of an unpredictable beast – what matters is the fragility of that room.

Re-thinking strategies for social change in Transeuropa

JOAN PEDRO-CARAñANA

One of the most controversial elements of the strategy proposed by European Alternatives, Transeuropa and DiEM25 has to do with understanding the role of the nation-state.

Bodies at the gates

RACHEL MASSEY and JENNIFER HOBBS

Bodies are not just simply tools or targets in practices of state violence but also crucial in the resistance of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms trade fair.

Fox/Sky: more twists and turns

DAVID ELSTEIN

The 21st Century Fox bid to buy the 61% of Sky it doesn’t own has provoked a formidable level of opposition. Will that count when push comes to shove?

The Brazilian paradox

ALFREDO SAAD-FILHO

The putschist Brazilian administration is not addressing the previous policy shortcomings constructively. Here’s the Foreword of Lena Lavinas' new book: The Takeover of Social Policy by Financialization – the Brazilian Paradox. Español Português

The lobbies of glyphosate: a danger to the health of Europeans and of their democracy

GEOFFREY PLEYERS

The court summons these citizens received for a few splashes of paint on the facade of this powerful lobby’s headquarters illustrates the increasing criminalization of protest in Belgium. Francais, Español.

A ghost with red nail polish

فرح يوسف

"Now begins another day in the days of war. It’s not a new day; there’s nothing new about war, even if the suffering changes." عربي

