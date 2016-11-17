openDemocracy editor as World Forum for Democracy 2016 rapporteur: closing remarks on a paradox
Making global citizenship education possible for refugees
Our students, learning about global values, become frustrated that they are unable to experience this world. Learning about diversity, they possess limited opportunities to interact with people from elsewhere.
Kiron provides refugees with opportunities to study
The Berlin-based social start-up Kiron Open Higher Education, winner of the 2016 Democracy Innovation Award, delivers higher education to refugees, overcoming bureaucratic, financial and legal barriers.
Reinventing student government in Bolivia: Democracy In Practice
This initiative, fellow-finalist for the 2016 Democracy Innovation Award, took place in public schools in Bolivia and experiments with creative ways of reinventing student government.
SOLE in Argentina: the issue is how to create the right questions
The goals of the project were to reach low-resourced community schools with a new way of integrating ICT use for a sector of society that usually doesn’t have access to educational innovation.
'By talking to one another, we can learn to respect one another'
Anja Van den Durpel is Head of Integration Services at the City of Ghent, tasked with helping integration and soothing community tensions in the diverse Belgian city. Here's how she does it.
“Together tomorrow” (Ensemble Demain): an intergenerational and intercultural programme of education
Together Tomorrow is an intergenerational project unique in Europe. It was selected as nationally innovative by the Ministry of Education in France.
Fireflies shine brighter together
Vagalume means firefly in Portuguese and, like the fireflies, the organization went on an expedition all over the Amazon rainforest, implementing community libraries in remote areas and establishing intercultural dialogue.
Kosovo youth engaged in greater political participation - more still to be done!
“These platforms utilise the skill sets of young participants, enabling them to take initiatives that will contribute to the community and promote democratic values and participation.”
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.