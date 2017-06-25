After the fight: a skinhead’s journey towards nonviolence
How one man moved from gang culture to permaculture.
Russian protesters face pepper spray and torture in detention
Recent anti-corruption protests in Russia ended in mass arrest. Some of those arrested have faced intimidation and physical violence. RU
The rise of Andrei Zvyagintsev
The recent successes of Russian film director Andrei Zvyagintsev is a reminder of how artists are pigeon-holed into national frames — and how Russian culture has become all-too parochial.
Women as wartime rapists: a new book explores 'the impossible'
Academic Laura Sjoberg argues that our gendered assumptions about sexual violence in conflict limit our understanding of these crimes.
Theresa May’s counter-extremism plan will create an incompetent police state
After the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park, the Tories proposed a series of policies that would effectively police and criminalise thoughts.
High Court blasts ‘outrageous’ assault by Tascor staff on torture survivor
Highly unusual punitive damages awarded to Felix Wamala, who was subjected to intensely painful, dangerous restraint techniques.
Build it and they will come: Scotland and independence after the election
To survive, the SNP needs to focus on the politics of the long-term and develop a truly ambitious strategy, which so far it has neglected to do.
The Age of Corbyn 2: Inferno
The meaning of Grenfell was immediately understood. Grenfell condemns neoliberal government, which denies it has a name, and forces confrontation with the brutal inequality that is its context.
