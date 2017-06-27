Meet the Soopa Doopa branding agency that delivered Brexit
How did all of the different Leave campaigns stumble upon the same obscure branding agency in Ely, if they weren't working as a coordinated campaign?
The fight against torture should preoccupy us all
Torture is a calculated act of cruelty and brutality that degrades us all and weakens the rule of law. On International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, let's eradicate complicity with torture.
Disconnected society: how the war in the Donbas has affected Ukraine
People displaced by the war in eastern Ukraine need a community to represent their interests — any community. Why is that proving so difficult? RU
Latin America: democracy beyond representation
WZB (Berlin Social Science Center)-based Brazilian researcher Thamy Pogrebinschi talks to DemocraciaAbierta ahead of LATINNO’s research project presentation in Berlin, on the 27th of June. Interview. Español Português
A fatwa against sexual violence: the story of a historic congress of female Islamic scholars
Can women interpret Islamic law? Scholars who think so recently gathered in Indonesia, where fatwas were also issued against child marriage and environmental degradation.
Theresa May’s counter-extremism plan will create an incompetent police state
After the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park, the Tories proposed a series of policies that would effectively police and criminalise thoughts. This will do nothing to address violent extremism.
Why does our national debate on integration ignore segregation by wealth?
Wealth and power must be part of our integration debate.
Radical municipalism: demanding the future
‘Municipal politics’ may raise new types of demands crucial in organising powerful social movements and improving material conditions, while orienting us towards new understandings of what is possible.
‘How do we get out if there’s a fire?’ In Yorkshire, G4S tenants live in fear
Security company G4S housed six families with babies and toddlers in a fire-trap hostel in Halifax.
